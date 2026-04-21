Planning to buy 2026 Kia Syros? Variant-wise price and key features explained

Kia India has introduced the updated version of the Kia Syros recently. The new 2026 Kia Syros is available at a starting price of ₹8.40 lakh (ex-showroom), while the price list stretches up to ₹15.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The MY2026 update for the Kia Syros has brought a host of design tweaks and a revised colour palette to the car, in an attempt to sustain its appeal to consumers.
The 2026 Kia Syros is available in nine different exterior colour options, which are Ivory Silver Matte, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Gloss, Gravity Grey, Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, and Glacier White Pearl. Among these, three colours are new, namely the Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte and Ivory Silver Gloss.
2026 Kia Syros: Variant-wise pricelist (All prices, ex-showroom)
The lineup of the Kia Syros has received a major update. The updated compact SUV is now offered in seven trims: HTE, HTE (O), HTK (EX), HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX (O). Among these, the HTE, HTE (O), HTK+ (O) and HTX (O) are new ones, whereas the previously offered HTK, HTK (O), HTX+ and HTX+ (O) trims have been discontinued under this revision.
2026 Kia Syros: Variant & colours
Variants
Colours
HTE
HTE (O)
HTK EX
HTK+
HTK+ (O)
HTX
HTX (O)
Ivory Silver Matte
Magma Red
Ivory Silver Gloss
Gravity Grey
Frost Blue
Pewter Olive
Imperial Blue
Aurora Black Pearl
Glacier White Pearl
In terms of design, the changes include revised front and rear bumpers with new body-coloured trapezoidal inserts, updated gloss-black skid plates replacing the silver ones. The higher-spec trims received new LED fog lamps and a high-mounted LED stop lamp as well. The wing mirror caps and roof rails have also received blacked-out treatment, while the 17-inch alloy wheels on the HTX and HTX (O) trims have received a new design and neon brake callipers.
Inside the cabin, the 2026 Kia Syros doesn't come with any new features, but the equipment list has been rejigged to offer more comfort and convenience to occupants on the lower and mid-spec trims.
Here is a quick look at the variant-wise key features the 2026 Kia Syros offers.
2026 Kia Syros: Variant-wise-key features
HTE
HTE (O)
HTK EX
HTK+
HTK+ (O)
HTX
HTX (O)
Digital tiger face
Ice-cube halogen headlamps
15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
Flush-fitting door handles
Side door garnish with body-coloured accents
Glossy Black front and rear skid plates with body-coloured aero inserts
Glossy Black finish for front hood garnish and ORVMs
LED fog lights and high-mounted stop lamp
Shark-fin antenna
Black and grey interior theme with Matte Orange accents
Semi-leatherette seats
12-inch LCD instrument cluster with 4.2-inch MID
10.25-inch touchscreen unit
Four speakers
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Steering-mounted controls
4 type-C charging ports
Tilt-adjustable steering
Rear door sunshade curtains
Centre console with armrest and cupholders
Remote key with central locking
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Rear AC vents
6 airbags
ABS with EBD
BAS, ESC, VSM, HAC, and ESS
Speed-sensing auto-door lock
Impact-sensing auto-door unlock
Rollover sensors
LED fog lights
Rear occupant alert
Electric sunroof
LED lighting (internal)
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Two tweeters
Height-adjustable driver seat
Highline TPMS
Ice-cube LED headlamps
LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators
LED tail lights
Glossy Black roof rails
Reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines
Automatic lights
Panoramic sunroof
Cloud Blue and Grey interior theme with Mint Green accents
60:40 split rear seats with recline function
Rear centre armrest with cupholders and adjustable headrests
Cruise control
One-touch up-down window function for driver seat
Centre console with armrest and cupholders (MT only)
AT only:
Smart key with push-button start
EPB with auto-hold
Paddle shifters
Drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport)
Traction modes (Sand, Mud, and Snow)
Driver door up/down via smart key
Rear disc brakes
Headlamp escort function
Centre console with arm-rest and retractable cup holders
Cloud Blue and Grey leatherette seats
Flat-bottom steering wheel
Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
Smart key with push-button start
Driver door window up/down via smart key
Rear wiper and washer
Parcel tray
17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Neon-coloured brake calipers
Grey interior theme with Matte Orange accents
12.3-inch touchscreen unit
8-speaker Harman Kardon music system
Smart dashcam with dual camera
Ventilated front seats
Wireless charger
4-way powered driver seat
12.3-inch instrument cluster
Kia Connect 2.0
OTA updates
5-inch automatic climate control unit
Rear ventilated seats (Seat base only)
Auto-dimming IRVM
On the powertrain front, the 2026 Kia Syros continues with the same powertrain lineup. It continues with the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, available with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. On the other hand, there is a 1.5-litre diesel engine, available with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Power and torque outputs are also the same as before.