Planning to buy 2025 Tata Tigor? Here's a breakdown of features across all variants

The sedan market, especially the sub compact sedan market has seen a lack of preference from the Indian audience due to the incoming of newer sub compact and micro SUVs. However Indian automakers have tried to put in the interest in the sedan segment with multiple new launches. While last year it was the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze that saw an update, in 2025 Tata Tigor was also updated. However, not as drastically as the Amaze and the Dzire.

The 2025 Tata Tigor while retaining the same basic shape and form, has seen minor cosmetic changes. While the design remains quite similar to the outg

Unlike the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze which were a complete change over the last generation model, the 2025 Tata Tigor is a minimal facelift that is aiming to address one of the most notable issues of the Tata sub compact sedan, lack of features. With the new update, while Tata has retained the looks and form of the Tigor as it was, the company has addressed the complaint of lack of features with several new features. This has made the Tigor look much more upmarket than before. Here’s a breakdown of features that each of the variants of the 2025 Tata Tigor get.

Also Read : 2025 Tata Tigor launched at ₹6 lakh with key changes. Check what has changed

2025 Tata Tigor: XM variant

The base variant of the 2025 Tata Tigor is now the XM trim level, which has been priced at ₹6 lakh, ex-showroom. Interestingly the price for the base variant remains the same as before, however many new features have been added to the new base variant. On the exterior, it is equipped with 14-inch steel wheels and a boot lip spoiler. Meanwhile, on the inside, the car has a manual HVAC system, fabric seats, and a fully digital instrument cluster. Other features include an illuminated flat-bottom steering wheel, front power windows, and tilt-adjustable steering. In terms of safety, it gets several notable features including front dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and three-point ELR seat belts with reminders for all seats. It also includes ISOFIX child seat anchors and rear parking sensors.

2025 Tata Tigor: XT variant

The second to base variant of the Tata Tigor, the XT variant gets an option of both manual and automatic transmission as well as a CNG option. The MT option is priced at ₹6.70 lakh, ex-showroom, while the AMT and the CNG options are priced at ₹7.25 lakh and ₹7.70 lakh, respectively. The XT variant adds on a 14-inch dual-tone full wheel cover, body-colored door handles, and Follow Me Home headlamps over the base variant.

It also comes with a rear defogger and an external antenna. Inside, the car is equipped with a 3.5-inch infotainment system by Harman, paired with four speakers, steering-mounted controls, and a USB Type-A port. The cabin also includes all four power windows, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a day/night IRVM. It further gets central locking.

Also watch: Tata Sierra SUV unveiled | Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar Roxx rival | First look | Auto Expo 2025

2025 Tata Tigor: XZ variant

The XZ trim level of the Tata Tigor gets several added features over the XT trim. The manual transmission option of the XZ variant is priced at ₹7.30 lakh, while the automatic transmission option and the CNG option are priced at ₹7.85 lakh and ₹8.30 lakh, respectively. Interestingly, with the XZ variant, CNG customers can also opt for the AMT version with the CNG powertrain, priced at ₹8.85 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

The 2025 Tigor XZ variant comes with LED headlamps featuring LED DRLs, electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators, and dual-tone hyperstyle wheels—15-inch for the petrol variant and 14-inch for the CNG variant. Inside, it is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with two tweeters. Convenience features include a front armrest, a rear center armrest with cupholders, and a one-touch down function for the driver-side window. On the safety front, the variant includes an electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold control (HHC), and a reverse parking camera.

2025 Tata Tigor: XZ Plus

The second to top variant of the Tata Tigor is priced at ₹7.90 lakh, ₹8.45 lakh, ₹8.90 lakh and ₹9.45 lakh, for the manual transmission, automatic transmission, CNG option and CNG with AMT transmission option, respectively.

The 2025 Tata Tigor XZ Plus variant comes with several exterior enhancements, including front fog lamps, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, autofold ORVMs, and a shark fin antenna. It also gets chrome-lined door handles to add a premium touch. Inside, it features a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, complemented by four tweeters for an enhanced audio experience. Additional conveniences include push-button start/stop, fully automatic temperature control, a cooled glove box, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a front Type-C charging port, a vanity mirror, and magazine pockets. For safety and driver assistance, the variant is equipped with a high-definition reverse parking camera and cruise control. Interestingly, the cruise control feature is only available with the petrol version of the variant.

Also Read : Tata Motors eyes CNG as key growth driver, brings flex fuel to focus while expanding EV lineup

2025 Tata Tigor: XZ Plus Lux

The XZ Plus Lux is the new top variant for the 2025 Tata Tigor range. Interestingly, this variant of the sub compact sedan is only available with the manual transmission option for both the petrol and the CNG powertrain. The petrol option of the XZ Plus Lux is priced at ₹8.50 lakh, while the CNG option is priced at ₹9.50 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

The top variant of the 2025 Tata Tigor comes equipped with 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels which is available only in the petrol variant, while the CNG version gets the 14 inch rims. The cabin features remain the same as the XZ Plus variant. Meanwhile, on the safety front, the variant adds on a 360-degree camera system for improved visibility and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) to ensure optimal tire health.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: