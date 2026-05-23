Planning to book the Honda ZR-V? 5 things you should know before putting down your money

Honda has officially unveiled the ZR-V in India as its new flagship offering, marking the company’s return to the premium mid-size SUV segment. Arriving as a completely built unit (CBU) from Japan, the Honda ZR-V carries a strong-hybrid powertrain and a comprehensive ADAS suite underneath a sophisticated exterior. But before finalising your booking, here are five important things worth knowing about the SUV.

1. Sleek design ethos

The ZR-V sits above the Elevate in Honda’s lineup and is also noticeably larger while adopting sleeker overalls

The ZR-V sits above the Elevate in Honda’s lineup and is noticeably larger in every dimension. It measures 4,567 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, 1,621 mm in height, and rides on a 2,655 mm wheelbase.

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Unlike the Elevate’s upright stance, the ZR-V adopts a sleeker silhouette with softer surfacing and a tapered roofline. The SUV rides on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with minimal body cladding, and a sporty rear section with a roof spoiler and dual-exit exhaust in satin chrome-finished surrounds.

2. Strong hybrid underpinnings

The ZR-V is powered by Honda's 2.0-litre Atkinson Cycle petrol engine, delivering a combined power output of 181 bhp and 315 Nm

The ZR-V is powered by Honda’s e:HEV strong-hybrid setup that combines a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with two electric motors and an e-CVT gearbox. This makes for a combined output of 181 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, while claimed fuel economy is rated at 22.79 kmpl.

One electric motor acts as the traction unit driving the wheels, while the second functions as a generator. The SUV also supports three driving modes, including Normal, Sport, and Eco, alongside regenerative braking for energy recovery during deceleration. Honda is additionally offering a 5-year/1,00,000 km warranty on hybrid system components, which adds some reassurance for buyers considering hybrid ownership for the first time.

3. CBU status and availability

The Honda ZR-V will be imported from Japan as a completely built-up unit, which will effectively translate to a premium price tag

Unlike the Elevate, the ZR-V will be sold in India as a completely built unit imported from Japan. This immediately positions it as a more premium offering within Honda’s portfolio and will likely reflect in its final pricing once announced.

Honda has already opened pre-launch bookings for the SUV, while customer deliveries are scheduled to begin from the second week of July 2026. Buyers interested in exclusivity and a more globally positioned Honda SUV may find this appealing, though it also means the ZR-V will not directly compete on value with locally assembled midsize SUVs.

4. Upscale cabin and practical tech

The SUV gets a fully digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, while heated front seats are offered as standard

Inside, the ZR-V aligns with Honda’s latest design language for its global lineup, featuring a neat dashboard layout with physical controls for key functions. The SUV gets a fully digital instrument cluster alongside a high-resolution infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Other features include wireless charging, USB Type-C ports, panoramic sunroof, voice-enabled assistant, and heated front seats as standard. Higher variants additionally introduce leatherette upholstery, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel.

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5. Safety and ADAS

The ZR-V comes equipped with the Honda Sensing ADAS suite

The SUV comes equipped with the Honda Sensing ADAS suite, which includes features such as Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, and Traffic Sign Recognition. Additional visibility and driver assistance systems include Active Cornering Lights and Active Driving Beam technology.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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