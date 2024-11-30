Planning for Mahindra XUV 3XO? Check these 5 alternatives before you make the decision

The XUV 3XO is equipped with two distinct 10.25-inch digital displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster and these are compatible with wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. Mahindra offers the Adrenox Connect platform for further smartphone integration. In addition to the displays, the vehicle includes dual-zone climate control, a six-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, multiple charging points, and a cooled glove box. If you’re considering the Mahindra XUV 3XO but want to explore other options, here’s a list of five sub-compact SUVs that offer strong competition.

Launched in April this year, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is a far more refined version of the XUV300, and it gets a starting price of ₹7.79 lakh, ex-showroom, making it one of the most affordable options in the segment.

1 Skoda Kylaq The latest entrant in the sub compact SUV space is the Skoda Kylaq. Skoda Kylaq gets four variants - Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige. The Volkswagen Group-owned carmaker has revealed pricing of the base variant only, which comes available at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that comes available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The engine churns out 113 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. In terms of feature, the Skoda Kylaq gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-inch digital driver display, six-way adjustable electric front seats with ventilation, an electric sunroof, cruise control, tyre pressure warnings among others.

2 Hyundai Venue The Hyundai Venue, priced between ₹7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.5 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with three engine options, and the most recent edition of the compact SUV has 30 safety features. The Venue is available with two petrol engines, with the turbocharged 1.0-litre model having the option of a dual-clutch or manual transmission. The center console features an 8.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment screen, while the driver's instrument cluster is a TFT digital display. The Venue includes powered seating for the driver, two-step reclining rear seats, a wireless charger, paddle shifters, and a cabin air purifier. Hyundai has also equipped the car with six airbags, ABS, a stability management system, and ADAS.

3 Kia Sonet The Kia Sonet is priced between ₹7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.7 lakh (ex-showroom), and it accounts for the majority of the South Korean automaker's sales in the country. The Sonet comes with three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. It has six airbags and standard safety features such as electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist. Kia updated the Sonet in 2024 with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes lane-keeping assistance and front collision warning. The cockpit includes two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument displays, ambient LED lighting, and a Bose seven-speaker system.

5 Tata Nexon While the first-generation Tata Nexon was the first Indian vehicle to obtain a five-star Global NCAP certification in 2018, the current iteration has a more extensive list of features. The 2023 Tata Nexon is priced between ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹14.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, with several transmission options. The SUV features six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, and a 360-degree camera. The Nexon also includes a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display on top of the dashboard, as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The climate controls are situated in a touchscreen panel below the AC vents, and the center console also includes a wireless charging port for smartphones.

