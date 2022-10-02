HT Auto
Petrol and diesel sales surge in September, buoyed by festival push

Both petrol and diesel prices remain steady at a sky-high level.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Oct 2022, 14:08 PM
Petrol and diesel demand have witnessed a surge despite the sky-high price.
Petrol and diesel demand have witnessed a surge despite the sky-high price. (HT_PRINT)
Petrol and diesel demand have witnessed a surge despite the sky-high price. (HT_PRINT)
Petrol and diesel demand have witnessed a surge despite the sky-high price.

Petrol and diesel sales in India surged in September on the back of the increased economic activity. The festive season as well ending of the monsoon, has raised the demand, claims a report by PTI. The report claims that petrol sales soared 13.2 per cent to 2.65 million tonnes in September as compared to 2.34 million tonnes in the same month a year ago. In September 2020, sales were down to 20.7 per cent due to the Covid-19 impact. Also, the petrol sales last month were higher than the pre-pandemic time of September 2019, by 23.3 per cent. However, the report claims that demand for petrol slumped by 1.9 per cent from August 2022.

(Also Read: Affordable electric vehicle is still mostly fantasy)

Diesel sales too surged in September 2022 by 22.6 per cent to 5.99 million tonnes as compared to the same month a year ago. In September 2020, consumption of diesel was 23.7 per cent less. Last month's diesel sales were nearly 15 per cent higher than the pre-Covid period of 2019. Diesel sales witnessed nearly five per cent drop in August compared to July this year. However, the demand for the fuel rose by 1.3 per cent last month as compared to August.

The report claims that the ending of monsoon rains in the majority of parts of the country and a pick-up in the agricultural season resulted in a rise in diesel demand. Rains usually restrict mobility and demand from the farm sector that uses diesel vehemently. The arrival of the festive season also helped pick up the economic activities and the rise in demand. The report further claims that With strong economic growth of seven per cent, India's oil demand has been rising steadily since the country eased pandemic lockdowns.

First Published Date: 02 Oct 2022, 14:08 PM IST
TAGS: petrol diesel
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N.
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
The preliminary work for the automaker's most advanced factory started in March, preparing a sizable chunk of land for the massive construction project.
Ford investing $5.6 billion to build its largest, most advanced factory ever
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Watch: EV maker Tesla unveils robot Optimus on AI Day
Watch: EV maker Tesla unveils robot Optimus on AI Day
Tata Motors to introduce four wheel drive capability on its electric SUVs
Tata Motors to introduce four wheel drive capability on its electric SUVs
Driving an old car in Delhi may result in impounding and scrapping of it
Driving an old car in Delhi may result in impounding and scrapping of it
Hero MotoCorp sells more than 5 lakh two-wheelers in September 2022
Hero MotoCorp sells more than 5 lakh two-wheelers in September 2022
