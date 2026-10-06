Passenger vehicles clock best-ever September retail performance, posts 32.10% growth

Passenger vehicles in India recorded a best-ever September retail sales performance. According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicles clocked 32.10% year-on-year (YoY) retail sales growth in September 2026, while the month-on-month (MoM) retail numbers also surged by 6.17% to 427,213 units. In the first six months of FY27, between April and September 2026, passenger vehicle sales surged by 24.48% YoY to 25,44,187 units, up from 20,43,813 units clocked in the same period of last financial year.

According to FADA, the Indian passenger vehicle market witnessed a surge in both urban and rural retail sales. The urban retail numbers surged 32.11% YoY, while rural sales grew by 32.09%.

The data further revealed that after alternative fuels overtook petrol for the first time in August 2026, September witnessed the two fuel categories settle into a near dead heat, with petrol nudging marginally back ahead at 41.27% against alternative fuels’ 41% market share. In the alternative fuel mix, CNG passenger vehicles account for 23.11%, while hybrid and electric vehicles accounted for 9.44% and 8.45%, respectively. FADA stated that the August crossover was therefore an inflection, not a decisive flip, as petrol and alternative fuels are now effectively at parity, trading the lead month to month.

Affordability, driven by the GST 2.0 regime's reduced tax rate and stable repo rate, along with the positive consumer sentiment ahead of the festive season, remained the key growth driver. However, despite 78.28% dealers confident about the growth momentum continuing in the next quarter (October-November), there remains a concern as the price hikes announced in recent times may erode affordability in the coming quarter. Speaking on October sales projection, 75.57% of dealers expect growth as this month is expected to deliver the festive pick-up that September deferred. Also, with the GST 2.0 anniversary now behind, October will be the first month to offer a clean, like-for-like year-on-year comparison.

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