This one-off Pagani Zonda wears 100,000 coins and face of Lionel Messi. It can't drive

Supercars and hypercars have always influenced art forms. Pagani Zonda being one of the iconic supercars too has its own share in that domain. AImages of a one-off Pagani Zonda supercar have surfaced online revealing the hypercar wearing 100,000 golden coins and the face of Lionel Messi. The one-off art car has been showcased at the Art Basel event in Miami, US.

The special art installation inspired by the Pagani Zonda was commissioned by a prominent car collector. It has been built with 100,000 golden coins and holding together those coins are more than 500,000 weld points. The art piece is said to weigh around 1,250 kg, roughly the same as a real Pagani Zonda hypercar. Many of the coins were bent to mimic some of the Pagani Zonda's curves and design elements. Even the wheels and tyres have been built from coins.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Citroen Basalt 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Superb 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 54 Lakhs Compare Isuzu V-Cross 1898 cc 1898 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25.52 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 1998 cc 1998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 37.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Sorento 3298.0 cc 3298.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BMW M4 CS 2993 cc 2993 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.89 Cr Compare

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The art car was designed by Uruguayan artist Joaquin Arbiza and comes as a full-scale replica of the Pagani Zonda F. It has been made entirely from Uruguayan pesos. The artist claims the Zonda-inspired artwork took three years to create, which is longer than it takes the manufacturer to build one of the V12-powered hypercars. Several of these 100,000 coins up front have been painted black and arranged to create a portrait of Lionel Messi. Evidently, the artist and the owner of this special one-off Zonda-inspired art car are big fans of the legendary Argentinian footballer.

The Pagani Zonda is one of the most praised and interesting hypercars in the world. Powering this mean machine is a 7.3-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, which is available with a wide range of transmission choices. The mid-engine sports car debuted at the 1999 Geneva Motor Show. The Zonda F or Zonda Fangio, which influenced the art car was named after Formula One driver Juan Manuel Fangio and debuted at the 2005 Geneva Motor Show.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: