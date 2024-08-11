Pagani Zonda Arrivederci to be unveiled at Monterey Car Week. Check details

Monterey Car Week will host a significant event for Pagani enthusiasts as the marque prepares to unveil the final new Zonda ever produced. Known as the "Arrivederci," this one-off hypercar is the culmination of the iconic model line.

Though details about the powertrain have been kept secret till now, it is likely that under the hood, the Pagani Zonda Arrivederci carries the very sa

Also Read : Pagani Utopia hypercar revealed with over 850 hp and manual gearbox

Chassis number 140, Pagani Zonda Arrivederci, is the very last Zonda ever to be made. Owned by Kris Singh, an American collector of cars, this hypercar has been cloaked in secrecy until now. Delivered last year to its owner, the Pagani Zonda Arrivederci has been kept hidden from public view, building an aura of mystique.

Pagani Zonda Arrivederci: A design masterpiece

While official renderings have given a taste of the car's design, in the metal, the Pagani Zonda Arrivederci will surely be an irresistible spectacle when seen at the Monterey Car Week. The bodywork is an exuberant display of carbon fibre artistry, with a unique silver finish contrasting aptly with dark blue carbon fibre accents.

One of the added features that highlight the rear would be the bespoke rear wing, this time influenced by the one-off Pagani Zonda JC. Raised high above the car, it gives a dramatic flair to an already assertive profile. Of course, the usual light touches of light blue and red are applied, with custom badging, carbon ceramic brakes, and red brake callipers.

Also Read : Pagani teases C10 hypercar revealing sleek silhouette, debut on September 12

The cabin of the Pagani Zonda Arrivederci too features some of the most eye-catching designs with exposed carbon fibre teaming up with lush red leather to create a luxurious yet sporty ambiance. The steering wheel is topped with wooden elements to give the special touch of tailoring.

Pagani Zonda Arrivederci: Heart of a beast

Though details about the powertrain have been kept secret till now, it is likely that under the hood, the Pagani Zonda Arrivederci carries the very same 7.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 used by all Zonda 760 models in making 760 bhp.

The Pagani Zonda Arrivederci, though, will be much more than four wheels and a thing of metal—it is goodbye to a model that has had enough boxes ticked the right way and has had a lot going for it for many car lovers all over the world.

First Published Date: