Pagani Utopia hypercar revealed with over 850 hp and manual gearbox

Pagani Utopia is the successor to the Zonda and Huayra. It comes with the same engine but the power has been bumped up.

Horacio Pagani has revealed its new hypercar, it is called Pagani Utopia and is the third project from the designer. Before this, Pagani had Zonda and Huayra. Just like other Paganis, the Utopia is also very elegant and the manufacturer has given special attention to the details. Pagani is still using the same engine as they did on the Zonda and the Huayra.

Pagani Utopia is equipped with a 6.0-litre V12 that is twin-turbocharged and is sourced from Mercedes-AMG. The power has been bumped up to 864 hp and the peak torque output stands at 1,100 Nm. Pagani is still not using a dual-clutch transmission. Instead, the engine comes mated to a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission or a 7-speed manual gearbox with a beautifully crafted gated shifter.

Pagani Utopia weighs just 1,280 kg which is very impressive. The manufacturer has reduced the weight by 70 kgs when compared to the Huayra. The Utopia uses a monocoque chassis made up of carbon and titanium. Suspension duties are done by forged aluminium alloy independent double wishbone with helical springs and electronically controlled shock absorbers. Braking duties are done by carbon ceramic brakes from Brembo and the brake calipers are also new and lighter.

The design of the Utopia is an evolution of what we have seen on the previous two hypercars from Pagani. There is a low-slung bonnet, sleek design, twin circular headlamps, quad circular exhausts and circular rear tail lamps.

The interior is even more impressive, the attention to detail that Pagani has given is surreal. The gear shifter gets a gated design and the mechanism is visible and there are still analogue controls for most of the functions. There is no centre screen for the infotainment screen. Instead, there is a new digital screen that sits between the tachometer and speedometer.

