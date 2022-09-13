HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Pagani Utopia Hypercar Revealed With Over 850 Hp And Manual Gearbox

Pagani Utopia hypercar revealed with over 850 hp and manual gearbox

Pagani Utopia is the successor to the Zonda and Huayra. It comes with the same engine but the power has been bumped up.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Sep 2022, 18:05 PM
The engine produces 864 hp and 1,100 Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission or a 7-speed manual gearbox with a gated shifter. 
Powering the Pagani Utopia is the same Mercedes-AMG sourced twin-turbo V12 that produces 864 hp and 1,100 Nm.
Pagani Utopia comes with a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission or a 7-speed manual gearbox with a gated shifter. 
The Utopia is the third project from Pagani after Zonda and Huayra. 
 The quad-exhaust tip has been carried forwarded from the Zonda and Huayra.
Pagani is known for their attention to detail and the new Utopia is no different. 
The engine produces 864 hp and 1,100 Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission or a 7-speed manual gearbox with a gated shifter. 
View all Images
Powering the Pagani Utopia is the same Mercedes-AMG sourced twin-turbo V12 that produces 864 hp and 1,100 Nm.
1/5
Powering the Pagani Utopia is the same Mercedes-AMG sourced twin-turbo V12 that produces 864 hp and 1,100 Nm.
Pagani Utopia comes with a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission or a 7-speed manual gearbox with a gated shifter. 
2/5
Pagani Utopia comes with a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission or a 7-speed manual gearbox with a gated shifter. 
The Utopia is the third project from Pagani after Zonda and Huayra. 
3/5
The Utopia is the third project from Pagani after Zonda and Huayra. 
 The quad-exhaust tip has been carried forwarded from the Zonda and Huayra.
4/5
 The quad-exhaust tip has been carried forwarded from the Zonda and Huayra.
Pagani is known for their attention to detail and the new Utopia is no different. 
5/5
Pagani is known for their attention to detail and the new Utopia is no different. 

Horacio Pagani has revealed its new hypercar, it is called Pagani Utopia and is the third project from the designer. Before this, Pagani had Zonda and Huayra. Just like other Paganis, the Utopia is also very elegant and the manufacturer has given special attention to the details. Pagani is still using the same engine as they did on the Zonda and the Huayra. 

Pagani Utopia is equipped with a 6.0-litre V12 that is twin-turbocharged and is sourced from Mercedes-AMG. The power has been bumped up to 864 hp and the peak torque output stands at 1,100 Nm. Pagani is still not using a dual-clutch transmission. Instead, the engine comes mated to a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission or a 7-speed manual gearbox with a beautifully crafted gated shifter. 

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Pagani Utopia weighs just 1,280 kg which is very impressive. The manufacturer has reduced the weight by 70 kgs when compared to the Huayra. The Utopia uses a monocoque chassis made up of carbon and titanium. Suspension duties are done by forged aluminium alloy independent double wishbone with helical springs and electronically controlled shock absorbers. Braking duties are done by carbon ceramic brakes from Brembo and the brake calipers are also new and lighter. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The design of the Utopia is an evolution of what we have seen on the previous two hypercars from Pagani. There is a low-slung bonnet, sleek design, twin circular headlamps, quad circular exhausts and circular rear tail lamps.

The interior is even more impressive, the attention to detail that Pagani has given is surreal. The gear shifter gets a gated design and the mechanism is visible and there are still analogue controls for most of the functions. There is no centre screen for the infotainment screen. Instead, there is a new digital screen that sits between the tachometer and speedometer. 

 

First Published Date: 13 Sep 2022, 17:49 PM IST
TAGS: Pagani Pagani Utopia Utopia Horacio Pagani Hypercar
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Peugeot e-308 and e-308 SW revealed: Will launch in mid-2023
Peugeot e-308 and e-308 SW revealed: Will launch in mid-2023
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Yezdi Adventure: Price, specs and features compared
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Yezdi Adventure: Price, specs and features compared
Waiting for your Maruti car delivery? Carmaker back on clearing pending orders
Waiting for your Maruti car delivery? Carmaker back on clearing pending orders
Pagani Utopia hypercar revealed with over 850 hp and manual gearbox
Pagani Utopia hypercar revealed with over 850 hp and manual gearbox
Nikola founder's trial on US fraud charges to get under way
Nikola founder's trial on US fraud charges to get under way

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city