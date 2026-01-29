The Huayra returns as Horacio Pagani’s 834-bhp birthday special

The Pagani Huayra was retired years ago to make way for the Utopia. Still, the Italian marque has a habit of bringing its nameplates back to life with ultra-limited special edition variants. Staying true to its modus operandi, the company has brought out a new version of the hypercar to mark founder Horacio Pagani’s 70th birthday.

Pagani Huayra 70 Trionfo takes on a similar approach to the Zonda HP Barchetta, which, in fact, launched a decade ago to mark Pagani’s 60th birthday.

This is not the first time Pagani has received such a birthday special. A decade earlier, when the former Lamborghini chief engineer turned 60, the company launched the special Zonda HP Barchetta to mark the occasion.

Pagani Huayra 70 Trionfo: All-new exteriors

The Huayra 70 Trionfo features bespoke green-tinted carbon fibre bodywork, featuring a unique swan-neck rear wing and redesigned diffuser

The Pagani Huayra 70 Trionfo takes on a similar approach. The hypercar grows even more extreme with a revamped exterior, while retaining only the doors and window frames from the original. Everything else is entirely new and finished in green-tinted carbon fibre with orange accents all around.

The front fascia gets a redesigned lower grille with vertical LED DRLs on either end. New dual-point single LED headlamps resembling those on the Huayra Codalunga replace the previous quad-light signature, bringing a fresher look. The side skirts are new, leading back to a redesigned diffuser, while the sizeable swan-neck rear wing with custom endplates is also unique to the 70 Trionfo.

Also Read : Bugatti FKP Hommage revealed: 1,600 bhp one-off tribute to the legendary Veyron

Pagani Huayra 70 Trionfo: Tricked-up V12

Power on the Huayra 70 comes from an uprated twin-turbo AMG V12 producing 834 bhp

But the design is not the only new kid on the block, with Pagani going as far as uprating the 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine to churn out 834 bhp. This means it makes even more power than the already extreme 790-bhp Huayra Roadster BC.

While the Roadster featured an automated manual transmission, the Huayra 70 Trionfo gets a pure manual gearbox. This is the same 7-speed unit that was fitted in the one-off Huarya Epitome launched in 2024.

Just like the Zonda HP Barchetta, the Pagani Huayra 70 is limited to just three examples. There are no details of the remaining two Huarya 70 variants, but what is for sure is that each will fetch more than just a pretty penny. Of the three special models, the Trionfo (Italian for triumph) was already delivered to its lucky owner a few weeks ago.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: