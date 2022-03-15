Own a Land Rover? Planning to buy one? You might win a ticket to space

Tata-owned Land Rover has joined hands with Virgin Galactic to offer the chance of space travel to one of its customers.

Tata Motors-owned British luxury SUV brand Land Rover seems to have taken the art of offering freebies to a different level, as the automaker has joined hands with Virgin galactic to offer a free ticket for space travel to one of its customers. While the new customers will receive the opportunity to take a trip into space, the existing Land Rover owners too will be eligible for this, said the luxury car marquee.

Land Rover has said that its existing and new customers will get the opportunity to take part in a lucky draw to win the free space travel ticket. The promotion has been open since 27th February 2022 and will be available till 20th June 2022.

The offer is available for the Land Rover owners who are legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia, excluding the States of Ohio and Virginia. Also, customers who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry will be eligible to win the ticket. The automaker has said that the customer who wishes to join the program must fill out a form and register via the Land Rover Adventure of a Lifetime website. The form will require the owner's details, including the last eight digits of their Land Rover's VIN.

The winner of the space travel ticket will have to go through a training period of five days. The date of the space flight will be determined by Virgin Galactic after the winner has been announced and confirmed.

This is not the first time Land Rover joined hands with Virgin Galactic for any activity. In 2019, Land Rover launched the Range Rover Astronaut Edition, an exclusive vehicle meant for members of the Virgin Galactic Future Astronaut community.

