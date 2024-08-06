Own a CNG car? Here are key essential tips to maintain it

The Indian automobile market is price-sensitive, with fuel efficiency remaining the prime consideration for every car customer. This is led to the rise of CNG powered vehicles. Other than their economical feasibility, CNG-run cars emit significantly less than a petrol or diesel automobile. This article will explain you on how to service your CNG car when you are using one and looking for the CNG auto safety and maintenance guide.

While CNG cars are economical, there is a part associated with its drawbacks. CNG, when compared to petrol, is a highly flammable gas, and even a small leakage from the CNG cylinder or fuel line may result in serious accidents. This makes the maintenance of CNG cars very important when it comes to safety.