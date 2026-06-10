Over half of India's 397,000 passenger vehicle sales in May 2026 were SUVs

The Indian passenger vehicle market registered a strong growth in May 2026, with many automakers recording their best-ever May sales performance. This came despite the multiple price hikes for petrol, diesel and CNG across India amid the ongoing geopolitical crisis in West Asia, a region that significantly contributes to India's fossil fuel requirement. The Indian PV market witnessed vehicle registrations rising 21.6% year-on-year (YoY) to 3.96 lakh units, as compared to 3.26 lakh units registered in May 2025.

However, the PV market declined by 6.6% month-on-month (MoM) with registrations easing from 4.24 lakh units in April 2026 to 3.96 lakh units in May 2026, indicating a typical seasonal correction after a strong April.

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SUVs contributed nearly 60% of total sales

This strong growth in the passenger vehicle sales reflected sustained consumer demand, strong SUV adoption and overall recovery in the automotive sector. Data by Jato Dynamics has revealed that nearly 60% of India's total passenger vehicle sales in May 2026 were dominated by SUVs, showing that the strong momentum for the body style is continuing in the country. The SUVs contributed 57.2% of the total PV sales in the country last month. Clearly, the PV market remained driven by SUVs and high-volume compact cars, continuing to dominate with a lion's share of the market, highlighting a strong consumer preference for utility vehicles. In the utility vehicle segment, MPVs contributed 14.8% to the total sales.

Hatchbacks that used to be the driving force once for the Indian passenger vehicle market, in May 2026, contributed 22.1% to the total sales. This reflected a notable revival and growth as the effect of GST rate reductions for the small cars continues to benefit the segment, as the affordability in this space has been increased. The sedan segment, however, continues to be under pressure, as in May 2026, the segment contributed only 5.9% of the total registrations.

Speaking on this, Ravi Bhatia, President at Jato Dynamics India, said that India’s passenger vehicle market delivered a standout May sales performance, which is one of the strongest monthly performances tracked in recent years. "This is not a one-off but reflects deeper structural shifts in consumer buying behaviour," he added.

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