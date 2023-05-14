HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Over 20 Lakh Toyota Owners Face Risk Of Vehicle Data Breach In This Country. Details Here

Over 20 lakh Toyota owners face risk of vehicle data breach in this country

More than 20 lakh Toyota vehicle owners in Japan are facing the risk of data leaks. The Japanese auto manufacturer on Friday said that a total of 2.15 million users in Japan alone had been affected by the vehicle data breach. The carmaker claims that the leak had impacted consumers who signed up for its main cloud service platforms since 2012, as the data have become publicly available for a decade due to a human error.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 May 2023, 12:42 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The data leak has impacted both Toyota and Lexus.
The data leak has impacted both Toyota and Lexus.

Reuters reports that the issue commenced in November 2013 and lasted until mid-April this year, and it stemmed from a human error, leading to a cloud system being set to public instead of a private one. Toyota vehicles are not the only ones affected by the issue, but its luxury car division, Lexus too, has been impacted. The incident comes as the world's biggest automaker by sales pushes into vehicle connectivity and cloud-based data management, which are crucial for autonomous driving and other artificial intelligence-backed features.

Also Read : Navigation made accurate: India's Pataa app aims to change how you navigate

The report claims that the data that have been leaked include details such as vehicle locations and identification numbers of vehicle devices. However, Toyota has claimed that there are no reports of malicious use of that data so far. "There was a lack of active detection mechanisms, and activities to detect the presence or absence of things that became public," the news agency has cited a Toyota spokesperson saying.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
₹39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The car manufacturer also said that it would introduce a system to audit cloud settings, establish a system to monitor settings continuously, and thoroughly educate its employees on data handling rules. Toyota also said that steps to block outside access to the data were taken after the issue was discovered, and an investigation into all cloud environments managed by Toyota Connected Corp was being carried out.

First Published Date: 14 May 2023, 12:42 PM IST
TAGS: data theft
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city