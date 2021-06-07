The operating costs of electric vehicles are much lower than conventional petrol or diesel-powered vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk reminded the same through his latest tweet. The Tesla big shot said that the operating cost of a Tesla vehicle is much lower as compared to a petrol cruiser. (Also Read: Tesla CEO Elon Musk targeted by anonymous hacker group: Report) Elon Musk's tweet came in reply to a tweet showing a Tesla Model 3 as a police patrol car. Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley posted a video showing the Tesla Model 3 with all the police emergency lights and hooter blazing. The tweet wrote that Tesla cars are not only cheaper to have on the police fleet but they will be able to catch anyone trying to run. "More and more police stations and departments will make the move," read the tweet. The operating costs of a Tesla are also much lower than a gasoline cruiser! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021





Musk's reply came agreeing to it and saying that the operational costs of the Tesla cars are cheaper than the petrol-powered cruisers.

It has been evident that despite being pricier than conventional fuel-powered vehicles, electric vehicles' subsequent operational costs are much lower. Fuel costs across the world are increasing rapidly, widening the gap. Also, the maintenance cost of electric vehicles is much lower than conventional fuel-powered vehicles.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has also blamed the supply chain price pressure for this price hike of the cars. "Prices increasing due to major supply chain price pressure industry-wide," he tweeted in response to a complaint about the changes. Raw materials especially," Musk said indicating the recent price hike of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric cars.

The electric car manufacturer has updated its vehicle prices almost half a dozen times since February 2021. The Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus version's price has increased from $36,990 in February to $39,990 in late May. The Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD version too has become dearer to $51,990 over the same period from $49,990.