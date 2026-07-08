One-of-One Rolls-Royce Ghost Savile Row set to be showcased at 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Rolls-Royce Ghost Savile Row: Exterior

The exterior features a bespoke two-tone finish combining Midnight Sapphire and English White, which is inspired by the pairing of a navy-blue suit with a white dress shirt. Replacing the marque's traditional hand-painted coachline is a Silver Featureline, designed to resemble understated accessories such as cufflinks or a luxury wristwatch. Completing the exterior of the Rolls-Royce Ghost Savile Row are bespoke 22-inch nine-spoke partially polished alloy wheels with body-coloured centre caps.

The commission celebrates the long-standing association between Rolls-Royce and Savile Row, both renowned for their dedication to bespoke craftsmanship. The term ‘bespoke’ itself originated on Savile Row, where fabrics were traditionally reserved or ‘bespoken’ for individual clients.

The connection between Rolls-Royce and Savile Row goes all the way back to 1905, when Rolls-Royce opened its first showroom on Conduit Street in London's Mayfair district, which was close to Savile Row. Charles Rolls was known for his refined personal style and would have been closely linked to the tailoring culture of the area. The Ghost Savile Row pays homage to this historical relationship with many handcrafted details created by the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Savile Row: Interior

The tailoring-inspired theme continues throughout the cabin, where the interior combines Navy Blue and Arctic White leather upholstery with Open Pore White Wood veneers and subtle contrast detailing. One of the commission's most distinctive elements is a concealed embroidery positioned beneath the rear centre armrest, designed to evoke the colourful inner lining of a bespoke suit jacket. The artwork depicts the square-shaped trees located within the courtyard of the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and the shadows they cast.

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To create the embroidery, Rolls-Royce developed a completely new stitching technique that replicates the appearance and texture of woven fabric integrated into leather. The intricate artwork incorporates seven thread colours, requires approximately nine hours of craftsmanship, consists of around 250,000 individual stitches and uses nearly 1,830 metres of thread, making it the most complex single-frame embroidery ever produced by the marque.

Additional tailoring-inspired details are integrated throughout the interior. The seats feature a bespoke vertical pinstripe-style stitch finished in Selby Grey, marking the first time Rolls-Royce has incorporated this design into its seating. The stitching has been carefully aligned with each seat's contours to replicate the precision found in bespoke tailoring. Arctic White leather inserts positioned against the Navy Blue upholstery resemble a neatly folded white pocket square, while each insert contains more than 16,600 precision-embroidered stitches.

The dashboard, steering wheel spoke, and upper door panels are finished in tactile Open Pore White Wood veneer, complemented by Black Wood trim on the centre console. Other handcrafted details include leather-wrapped indicator stalks, climate controls and volume controls finished in Arctic White and Navy Blue leather with contrast stitching, while bespoke details including illuminated treadplates featuring the same artwork as the hidden embroidery and custom umbrellas stored within the doors sum up the interior.

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