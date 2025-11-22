One-of-a-kind Maserati MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte” unveiled at Milano AutoClassica

Maserati has unveiled its one -off MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte" at the Milano AutoClassica, which opened on November 21 at Fiera Milano (Rho). The hand-painted special, created through the brand’s Fuoriserie programme, is one of the headline attractions at this year’s three-day classic-car event.

The car sits beside the ACI Storico stand at the show and is the focus of a talk titled “Art Car: when design meets the automobile."

Also Read : Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Folgore EVs launched in India, prices revealed

A one-off creation

While the MC20 lineup has seen several evolutions, including the more extreme MCPURA variant showcased at Goodwood earlier this year, the “Opera d’Arte" takes a very different route. Instead of chasing more speed or sharper dynamics, Maserati’s Fuoriserie division used the car as a blank page for artistic experimentation.

It follows other design-led specials, but this particular model stands apart for the intensity of its concept and the amount of manual craftsmanship involved.

The theme has been carried in to the interior of the car as well.

Also Read : Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Folgore EVs launched in India, prices revealed

Over a year of artisan effort

Maserati’s design, engineering, and Fuoriserie teams spent more than twelve months developing the “Opera d’Arte". The entire exterior was painted by hand, with abstract patterns inspired by early modern art movements. Each stroke and colour placement was deliberately chosen, turning the MC20 Cielo into a true rolling artwork rather than a conventional special edition.

The palette is nothing short of unique, too. Fifteen custom-formulated colours, including neon-like yellow, rich orange, and punchy greens. These tones shift from panel to panel, creating a mix of contrasts and transitions that you’d expect on a canvas, not a supercar.

Inside, the same artistic influence continues. The lower dashboard carries hand-applied accents, while the seats feature laser-engraved Alcantara. Carbon-fibre inserts and leather finishes balance the expressive elements, and even the wheels get their own graphic touches to tie everything together.

Also Read : Maserati MC20 Cielo MC Pura Launched in India: 5 key things to know about the sports car

Part of a larger push

The debut of the “Opera d’Arte" also shines a light on Maserati and Alfa Romeo’s new joint effort under the banner of “BOTTEGAFUORISERIE." The project brings together craftsmanship centres, design studios, restoration specialists, and performance developers across Italy’s extended “Motor Valley", from Modena to Turin and Arese.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: