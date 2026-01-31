Maserati blends fire and ice for a one-off MCPura

Maserati has never been the one to shy away from spawning vibrant one-off creations for important dates and events, and with I.C.E St. Moritz officially underway, the Italian exotic marque has done just that with its flame-breathing supercar. The International Concours of Elegance is an exclusive event held on the frozen Lake St. Moritz in Switzerland, showcasing classic and vintage cars against the backdrop of a stunning winter landscape. Maserati’s entry for the rally is the MCPura Cielo Frozen Magma, a bespoke version of the roadster from the brand’s Fuoriserie personalisation programme.

Bright orange exterior accents contrast with the paintwork, while the lower body sections are finished in glossy black for added visual depth

The Maserati MCPura Cielo Frozen Magma derives its inspiration from the iconic lake described as holding “an incandescent soul, where absolute cold and fire merge into a single, pure energy." This is reflected in the supercar’s AI Aqua Rainbow glossy paint scheme, featuring an iridescent finish that changes hue depending on the light and is billed as resembling the “crystal-clear surface of the glacier." This is contrasted with bright orange accents all around the car for a warmer touch. The lower fascias are finished in glossy black, and the car comes riding on 20-inch wheels fitted with carbon ceramic brakes and orange calipers.

Maserati MCPura Cielo Frozen Magma: Fiery interiors

Inside, the MCPura Cielo Frozen Magma gets a black Alcantara cabin with lasered chevron graphics, orange contrast stitching, and carbon fibre trim

The fire and ice theme continues as one steps inside the black Alcantara-lined cabin, featuring lasered chevron graphics with orange contrast stitching. Maserati tridents are embroidered onto the headrests while the carbon fibre interior trim underlines the MCPura’s sporty character. The car further features a unique badge that says “Maserati Fuoriserie - THE I.C.E. 2026 - ONE OF ONE".

The MCPura Cielo Frozen Magma further features a range of optional features and equipment fitted as standard, including the Suspension Lifter, a comprehensive driver assistance package, and a Sonus Faber Premium audio system.

Maserati MCPura Cielo Frozen Magma: Fire-breathing V6

The supercar rides on 20-inch wheels and is equipped with carbon ceramic brakes, finished with orange brake calipers to match the exterior highlights

As with all MCPura models, the Frozen Magma edition draws its power from the 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6 engine. Paired with an 8-speed DCT, this powerunit hangs in front of the rear axle and sends 630 bhp and 720 Nm of torque to the rear wheels. With this, the supercar can fly to 100 kmph from a standstill in just 2.9 seconds before topping out at over 320 kmph.

The Maserati MCPura is sold in India, and interested buyers can choose between the standard hard-top or the convertible Cielo variants. The supercar starts from ₹4.2 crore (ex-showroom, before options), and it can be configured in 5 colour options, including the colour-shifting AI Aqua Rainbow shade.

