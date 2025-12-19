Of All the Cars I Drove in 2025, These 4 Were the Most Fun

The new year is just around the corner, and the one past was a super eventful one with a host of new introductions in the Indian automotive space. From sedans to SUVs, and from ICE to EVs. Now that the year is coming to an end, it calls for a look back at one of the most fun and engaging cars that I got to drive in 2025.

Fun doesn’t always mean outright speed, and premium doesn’t always mean plush leather and big screens. Over the past year, a handful of cars stood out not just because they were new or expensive, but because they left a lasting impression behind the wheel. Some made me grin on a racetrack, some surprised me with their depth, and others quietly impressed me with how complete they felt. Here are four such cars that truly justified their place in my 2025 driving highlights:

1. Volkswagen Golf GTI: A Pure, Undiluted Hot Hatch

The Golf GTI needs little introduction globally, but getting behind the wheel in India felt special. This is a car that doesn’t try to impress by being flamboyant but instead focuses on the fundamentals. It's low-slung, has compact dimensions, a punchy turbocharged engine, and a chassis that seems eager to play. I got to push the car to its electronically limited top-speed of 273 km/h, where it felt more than comfortable. Moreover, it felt like the powertrain possessed a lot more oomph waiting for that limiter to be removed.

On twisty roads, the GTI feels alive. It changes direction with pinpoint accuracy, stays composed under hard braking, and is always eager to munch more tarmac. The cabin is premium but purposeful, keeping the focus mostly on driving. In a year filled with larger, heavier cars, the Golf GTI stood out for reminding me how much fun lightness and simplicity can offer. This hatch also shares its foundation with another really fun car that I drove this year—the Skoda Octavia RS.

2. Skoda Octavia RS: For the Enthusiast Who Grew Up

Sending enthusiasts on cloud nine, Skoda brought back the Octavia RS. Driven on a track, the RS showcased an old-school charm that’s becoming increasingly rare. Its turbo-petrol engine delivered strong, linear performance, while the chassis felt planted and confidence-inspiring when pushed.

What really stood out was the balance. The steering felt precise, the suspension firm yet controlled, and the car remained flickable even at higher speeds, thanks to the electronic differential lock. It’s quick, not to the point of being intimidating and keeps urging you to floor it without sacrificing everyday usability. In a market steadily moving towards SUVs, the Octavia RS felt like a reminder of what driving pleasure a well-made sedan can still be.

3. Volvo EX30: Small EV, Big Personality

The Volvo EX30 was perhaps the biggest surprise of the year. On paper, it’s a compact electric SUV, but behind the wheel, it feels far more engaging than expected. Instant torque gives it quick responses in city traffic, while its tight dimensions make it easy and enjoyable to drive in urban environments.

What adds to the experience is its quirky design and minimalistic interior, which feels modern without being overwhelming. The EX30 doesn’t try to be a hardcore performance EV, yet it delivers enough punch and composure to keep things interesting. It’s fun in a different, more contemporary way, effortless, silent, and surprisingly characterful.

4. Lexus NX 350h: Calm, Confident and Subtly Capable

Not all fun comes from speed or sharp handling. The Lexus NX 350h proved that refinement and sophistication can be just as engaging. This hybrid SUV impressed with its serene cabin, smooth power delivery and impeccable build quality. The NVH levels inside the cabin and the premiumness of the dashboard give you the satisfaction of the money well spent on a car.

On long drives, the NX 350h feels unflustered and mature, soaking up miles with ease. The hybrid system works seamlessly in the background, offering excellent efficiency without needing much attention. It’s a car that makes you slow down and appreciate the journey, and in that sense, it delivers a different but equally rewarding kind of driving pleasure.

Looking Back

From a track-ready sedan and an iconic hot hatch to a quirky electric crossover and a refined hybrid SUV, these four cars couldn’t be more different from each other. Yet, they all share one common trait: they made driving memorable in 2025. In a year dominated by tech, screens and specifications, these cars stood out because they connected with the driver. While most people buy cars to transport themselves from point A to point B, some automobiles are capable of bringing madness and excitement alongside this chore. And that, more than anything else, is what made them special for me.

