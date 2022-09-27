No more diesel power for Jeep Wrangler. Know the reason

Jeep Wrangler is slated to ditch the diesel power mill, claims a report by JL Wrangler Forums. However, the timeframe for discontinuing the diesel engine is not revealed yet. The report also claims that Jeep is gearing up to launch a special edition of the popular SUV, which will come christened as the Farout edition. This will be the last Jeep Wrangler to be powered by a diesel engine.

(In pics: Jeep Recon is a true blue electric SUV that is slated to launch in 2024)

Interestingly, Farout is the same nomenclature Jeep used for. Gladiator diesel concept overlander back in 2020 with a diesel engine. The report also comes with a photo of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a black front grille, a bold 3.0-litre diesel bonnet graphic and a host of standard equipment. The automaker said that this would be a limited production Wrangler and the final edition of the Rubicon diesel model.

This would have seemed like a complete rumour if Jeep wasn't taking serious steps towards electrification. The US SUV specialist launched the Wrangler 4xe lug-in hybrid quite a while ago. Jeep has also promised to be a fully electric car brand in the near future, keeping pace with the overall global auto industry phenomenon. With all these happening around the auto industry, the report seems legitimate. This could be Jeep's strategy to reduce the burden of emissions from its popular Wrangler SUV.

The current generation of the Jeep Wrangler SUV debuted back in 2018. However, it didn't receive the 3.0-litre EcoDiesel engine until 2020. The turbocharged 3.0-litre diesel engine churns out 260 hp of peak power and 599 Nm of maximum torque in the current generation Jeep Wrangler SUV. The powerful engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and the SUV is available in a four-door iteration.

