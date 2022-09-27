HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News No More Diesel Power For Jeep Wrangler. Know The Reason

No more diesel power for Jeep Wrangler. Know the reason

Jeep Wrangler is set to get a new edition called Farout.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2022, 10:28 AM
Jeep Wrangler Farout edition would be the last model with a diesel engine.
Jeep Wrangler Farout edition would be the last model with a diesel engine.
Jeep Wrangler Farout edition would be the last model with a diesel engine.
Jeep Wrangler Farout edition would be the last model with a diesel engine.

Jeep Wrangler is slated to ditch the diesel power mill, claims a report by JL Wrangler Forums. However, the timeframe for discontinuing the diesel engine is not revealed yet. The report also claims that Jeep is gearing up to launch a special edition of the popular SUV, which will come christened as the Farout edition. This will be the last Jeep Wrangler to be powered by a diesel engine.

(In pics: Jeep Recon is a true blue electric SUV that is slated to launch in 2024)

Interestingly, Farout is the same nomenclature Jeep used for. Gladiator diesel concept overlander back in 2020 with a diesel engine. The report also comes with a photo of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a black front grille, a bold 3.0-litre diesel bonnet graphic and a host of standard equipment. The automaker said that this would be a limited production Wrangler and the final edition of the Rubicon diesel model.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹55 - 61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jaguar Xf (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xf
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.12 kmpl
₹55.66 - 55.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
78 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 418 Km
₹55.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Es
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 22.58 kmpl
₹56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

This would have seemed like a complete rumour if Jeep wasn't taking serious steps towards electrification. The US SUV specialist launched the Wrangler 4xe lug-in hybrid quite a while ago. Jeep has also promised to be a fully electric car brand in the near future, keeping pace with the overall global auto industry phenomenon. With all these happening around the auto industry, the report seems legitimate. This could be Jeep's strategy to reduce the burden of emissions from its popular Wrangler SUV.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The current generation of the Jeep Wrangler SUV debuted back in 2018. However, it didn't receive the 3.0-litre EcoDiesel engine until 2020. The turbocharged 3.0-litre diesel engine churns out 260 hp of peak power and 599 Nm of maximum torque in the current generation Jeep Wrangler SUV. The powerful engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and the SUV is available in a four-door iteration.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2022, 10:28 AM IST
TAGS: Jeep Jeep Wrangler diesel
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
Price holds key for Maruti Grand Vitara, rival to Creta, Seltos, HyRyder
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Baleno, Brezza: How many bookings in the bag?
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Baleno, Brezza: How many bookings in the bag?
India’s most affordable EV to launch tomorrow. Here’s how much it could cost
India’s most affordable EV to launch tomorrow. Here’s how much it could cost
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta: Pricing compared
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta: Pricing compared
Sustainability concerns weigh heavy on auto part suppliers as carmakers go green
Sustainability concerns weigh heavy on auto part suppliers as carmakers go green
Ola Electric offers big festive discount on S1 Pro. Here's how to buy one
Ola Electric offers big festive discount on S1 Pro. Here's how to buy one

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city