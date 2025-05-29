No four-cylinder engine for BMW M3, six-cylinder stays for next gen. Check details

The upcoming BMW M3 will take a dual-approach to powertrains, with both a fully electric and a new petrol-powered version in development. The next-gen model, part of BMW’s Neue Klasse architecture, is expected to launch towards the end of 2026 or early 2027.

The standard Neue Klasse 3 Series is scheduled to be revealed later this year, with market availability expected in early 2026. The M3 version is set to follow at least a year later.

BMW Neue Klasse M3: A 700+ bhp EV beast

The all-electric M3 is confirmed to use an 800-volt system and produce upwards of 700 horsepower, placing it among the most powerful M cars to date. The electric powertrain will be based on BMW’s new generation of performance EV technology, with a focus on precision handling rather than just straight-line speed.

BMW’s “Heart of Joy" control unit, which was introduced in the Vision Neue Klasse concept, will be integrated into the new M3. This system combines key performance controls—such as braking, energy recuperation, charging, drivetrain, and steering—into a single computing unit that processes data significantly faster than previous systems. According to BMW, this will enable more responsive and consistent handling, especially during cornering.

BMW Neue Klasse M3: New inline-six engine

Alongside the electric M3, BMW will offer a petrol-powered version featuring a newly developed six-cylinder engine. Dr. Mike Reichelt, head of the Neue Klasse project, confirmed in an interview with Top Gear that this internal combustion engine will be distinct from the current S58 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six used in today’s M3.

Although specific technical details are yet to be disclosed, it’s speculated that the new engine may include some level of electrification or hybrid assistance. Performance is expected to increase over the current M3’s 523 hp, potentially closing the gap with the electric version.

BMW has ruled out using smaller engines for the M3, including the possibility of a four-cylinder unit. Company representatives have indicated that such a move would not align with performance expectations for the M division’s flagship sedan.

