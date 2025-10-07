Nissan’s upcoming Creta rival SUV to be called Tekton

Nissan Motor India has revealed the name and an early design preview of its new compact SUV, confirming the model will be called the All-New Nissan Tekton and is slated to go on sale in 2026. Built under Nissan’s “ One Car, One World" strategy, the Tekton will be manufactured in partnership with Renault at the company’s Chennai plant and will be sold in India with plans for select exports.

Nissan says the name Tekton has been derived from a Greek word meaning “craftsman" or “architect," signalling the company’s intent to present a premium C-segment SUV that combines engineering precision with distinctive design. The car is being positioned as a direct entrant into the competitive C-SUV market and will be aimed at buyers shopping in the Creta-sized segment. Other rivals of the Tekton will include SUVs like the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and the Tata Nexon.

Design cues and inspiration

Nissan describes the Tekton as drawing strong styling cues from its larger, long-running Patrol SUV. Early visuals and Nissan’s design notes highlight a bold, muscular silhouette: a powerfully sculpted bonnet, a C-shaped headlamp signature, and a robust lower bumper that give the front end an assertive stance.

The Tekton features a connected style DRL running in parallel with chrome on the front grille.

The side profile is described by the manufacturer as “imposing" and deliberately muscular. Front doors incorporate a “Double-C" accent that subtly references a mountain-range motif inspired by the Himalayas. At the rear, a continuous illuminated light bar connects the C-shaped tail lamps, with the Tekton nameplate prominently placed across the tailgate.

What remains to be revealed?

Nissan has held back detailed technical specifications, powertrain options and exact export markets for a later announcement. The company has confirmed only the name, the broad design direction and that full unveiling and sales will follow in 2026.

Manufacturing, strategy and market plans

The Tekton will be the second product developed under Nissan’s global strategy of sharing core models across markets; it will be produced at Nissan’s Chennai facility in collaboration with Renault. Nissan said the vehicle is being readied both for the Indian market and for exports to selected global markets, with specific export destinations to be confirmed in a future announcement. The company is also expanding its dealership footprint in India to support the new model’s launch and sales rollout.

Alfonso Albaisa, Corporate Executive at Nissan Motor, described the Tekton’s lineage and ambitions: “The All-New Nissan Tekton draws its design inspiration from our legendary Nissan Patrol. It is designed to disrupt, dominate, and deliver everything today’s modern Indian consumer desires."

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor in India, called the model a central piece in Nissan’s “resurgence story," saying the Tekton offers a glimpse into the company’s product future in India and is expected to appeal to buyers seeking a “robust yet refined" C-SUV.

Key takeaways

Name and timing: Nissan has named its new C-SUV Tekton; full unveiling and sales are planned for 2026.

Nissan has named its new C-SUV Tekton; full unveiling and sales are planned for 2026. Manufacturing: The Tekton will be built at Nissan’s Chennai plant in partnership with Renault.

The Tekton will be built at Nissan’s Chennai plant in partnership with Renault. Positioning: Targeted at the competitive Creta-sized C-SUV segment, positioned as a premium offering.

Targeted at the competitive Creta-sized C-SUV segment, positioned as a premium offering. Design highlights : Patrol-inspired front, C-shaped light signatures, ‘Double-C’ door accents with Himalayan motif, and full-width rear lightbar.

: Patrol-inspired front, C-shaped light signatures, ‘Double-C’ door accents with Himalayan motif, and full-width rear lightbar. What next?: Nissan will reveal detailed specs, powertrains and export-market names in future announcements; dealership expansion is underway.

