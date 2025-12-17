Nissan’s New Sub-4m MPV Based On Renault Triber To Be Unveiled Tomorrow

Nissan is set to unveil its new sub-4 metre MPV for the Indian market tomorrow. The upcoming model will be Nissan’s first mass-market seven-seater MPV for India and will be based on the Renault Triber , with which it will share its core platform and mechanicals.

Nissan to launch a new B-MPV and two SUVs in India

So far, Nissan has only released partial images of the vehicle, offering limited insight into its final design. Based on the brand’s recent approach with the Tekton compact SUV concept, it is likely that tomorrow’s reveal will focus on design sketches rather than a full product unveiling. Nissan is also expected to announce the official name of the MPV during the presentation.

The new MPV forms part of Nissan’s broader product strategy for India, under which the company plans to introduce three new models over the next two years. The Triber-based MPV will be the first of these and is scheduled to be launched in February 2026. This will be followed by the Tekton compact SUV, based on the Renault Duster platform, which is expected to arrive around June 2026. The third product in the pipeline is a new seven-seater SUV, slated for launch in early 2027.

What will Nissan's new B-MPV offer?

In terms of features, the upcoming Nissan MPV is expected to offer a competitive equipment list for the segment. Likely inclusions are cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a centrally mounted touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster.

Mechanically, the MPV will share its powertrain with the Renault Triber, as it is essentially a rebadged version of the same model. This means it is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 71 hp and 96 Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

On the safety front, the new MPV is expected to offer six airbags as standard. Other safety features are likely to include seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters, ISOFIX child seat anchor points, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Nissan's current lineup includes two SUVs

Currently, Nissan’s India lineup includes the Magnite compact SUV and the X-Trail. The Magnite is priced between ₹5.61 lakh and ₹8.47 lakh (ex-showroom), while the X-Trail is sold in a single fully imported variant priced at ₹48.20 lakh.

