HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Nissan’s New Sub 4m Mpv Based On Renault Triber To Be Unveiled Tomorrow

Nissan’s New Sub-4m MPV Based On Renault Triber To Be Unveiled Tomorrow

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2025, 16:37 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Nissan will unveil its Triber-based sub-4m MPV for India tomorrow, likely revealing design sketches and the name ahead of its planned February 2026 launch.

Nissan 7-seater B-MPV
The first of the upcoming cars from Nissan will be a seven-seater B-MPV based on the Renault Triber while carrying a unique design.
Nissan 7-seater B-MPV
The first of the upcoming cars from Nissan will be a seven-seater B-MPV based on the Renault Triber while carrying a unique design.
Get Launch Updates on
Renault Kardian arrow icon
Notify me

Nissan is set to unveil its new sub-4 metre MPV for the Indian market tomorrow. The upcoming model will be Nissan’s first mass-market seven-seater MPV for India and will be based on the Renault Triber, with which it will share its core platform and mechanicals.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Nissan to launch a new B-MPV and two SUVs in India

So far, Nissan has only released partial images of the vehicle, offering limited insight into its final design. Based on the brand’s recent approach with the Tekton compact SUV concept, it is likely that tomorrow’s reveal will focus on design sketches rather than a full product unveiling. Nissan is also expected to announce the official name of the MPV during the presentation.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kardian (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kardian
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Kwid Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kwid EV
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Duster 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Duster 2025
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Bigster (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Bigster
Engine Icon1299 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

The new MPV forms part of Nissan’s broader product strategy for India, under which the company plans to introduce three new models over the next two years. The Triber-based MPV will be the first of these and is scheduled to be launched in February 2026. This will be followed by the Tekton compact SUV, based on the Renault Duster platform, which is expected to arrive around June 2026. The third product in the pipeline is a new seven-seater SUV, slated for launch in early 2027.

Also Read : Watch: Upcoming Nissan MPV spied testing in camouflage; What to expect

What will Nissan's new B-MPV offer?

In terms of features, the upcoming Nissan MPV is expected to offer a competitive equipment list for the segment. Likely inclusions are cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a centrally mounted touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster.

Mechanically, the MPV will share its powertrain with the Renault Triber, as it is essentially a rebadged version of the same model. This means it is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 71 hp and 96 Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

On the safety front, the new MPV is expected to offer six airbags as standard. Other safety features are likely to include seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters, ISOFIX child seat anchor points, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Nissan's current lineup includes two SUVs

Currently, Nissan’s India lineup includes the Magnite compact SUV and the X-Trail. The Magnite is priced between 5.61 lakh and 8.47 lakh (ex-showroom), while the X-Trail is sold in a single fully imported variant priced at 48.20 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2025, 16:37 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.