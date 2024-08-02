Nissan X-Trail vs Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq: Prices compared

Nissan Motor has launched the 2024 X-Trail SUV in India on Thursday (August 1). The new X-Trail, which has made a comeback to the Indian market after nearly a decade, is positioned in the large SUV category as it aims to renew rivalry with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, JSW MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq among others. Nissan will offer the X-Trail SUV through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route which means it will be fully imported. This factor has resulted in Nissan putting a price tag of ₹49.92 lakh (ex-showroom) for the SUV. Here is a look at how it stacks up against its rivals in terms of pricing.

Nissan X-Trail price, cost of accessories

Nissan X-Trail is now one of the most expensive SUVs in its category due to the import tag it comes with. Nissan is also offering official accessories for the X-Trail which could cost up to ₹1.50 lakh over its ex-showroom price. The Nissan X-Trail accessories include luggage entry guard, splash guards, window deflectors, side step and key tracker among others. The minimum price of these accessories is ₹10,824 for the luggage entry guard.

Nissan X-Trail vs Toyota Fortuner: Comparison of prices

The price of the X-Trail will shoot beyond ₹50 lakh mark to drive it home after paying taxes. The closest rival to the X-Trail in terms of pricing is the top-end GR-S variant of the Toyota Fortuner which costs ₹51.44 lakh (ex-showroom), The largest selling large SUV of India comes at a starting price of ₹33.43 lakh (ex-showroom), which is around ₹16.50 lakh more affordable than the X-Trail.

Nissan X-Trail vs MG Gloster: Comparison of prices

Compared to Fortuner, the MG Gloster is a far more feature-rich SUV and commands premium. Adorned with features like panoramic sunroof, level-2 ADAS and other tech-loaded elements, the Gloster comes at a starting price of ₹38.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the SUV goes up to ₹43.86 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Snowstorm variant, which is still about ₹6 lakh more affordable than the X-Trail.

Nissan X-Trail vs Skoda Kodiaq: Comparison of prices

Kodiaq is the only other SUV in this category which could be compared with the Nissan X-Trail in terms of pricing. The Czech auto giant sells the SUV in India at a starting price of ₹38.50 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Laurin & Klement variant. It will still cost nearly ₹10 lakh less than the X-Trail.

