Nissan X-Trail SUV raring for comeback in India. Everything we know

The Nissan X-Trail SUV gearing up for its return to India, with a launch likely later this month. The Japanese car manufacturer has been teasing the fourth-generation iteration of the SUV over the last few weeks, giving us a preview of what the car's design and features would be like. The upcoming Nissan X-Trail SUV will come with extensive features and a seven-seat layout.

Despite being a major player in the global passenger vehicle market, Nissan has not been a strong stakeholder in the Indian market, which is considered one of the biggest automotive markets in the world. The automaker is currently solely dependent on the Nissan Magnite SUV in India for its existence in the country. Nissan is now betting big on the X-Trail to capture a larger market share in the country, especially seeing the rapidly growing demand for SUVs and crossovers in India, which is in sync with the international market trend.

Here is a comprehensive look at all the exciting details we know about the Nissan X-Trail.