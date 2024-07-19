Nissan X-Trail launch bookings to open on July 23, launch on August 1

Nissan India is all set to bring the fourth-generation X-Trail SUV soon. The SUV was first announced for India in 2022 and it will finally arrive as early as next month. Nissan has confirmed that the company will begin accepting bookings from July 23 onwards, while prices will be announced on August 1, 2024. The brand’s new flagship will arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Nissan X-Trail India Specifications

The fourth generation offering has been around globally since 2021 (since 2020 as the Rogue in North America). For India, the SUV will get a sole 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system. Power output stands at 161 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque, paired with a shift-by-wire CVT automatic gearbox.

The Nissan X-Trail will arrive in a single fully-loaded variant with a 12.3-inch TFT instrument console and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The X-Trail for India will arrive only in the front-wheel drive (FWD) configuration, while an all-wheel drive (AWD) version is available overseas with the 2.5-litre petrol engine. The SUV misses out on a diesel engine globally with the latest generation.

Nissan X-Trail Features

On the feature front, the Nissan X-Trail will get LED headlamps with DRLs, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, cruise control and a 360-degree camera. The SUV packs an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, multiple drive modes, wireless charging and more.

Nissan X-Trail Colours

The Nissan X-Trail will be available in a single fully loaded variant that will be offered in three colour options - Diamond Black, Champagne Silver and Pearl White. It will get 20-inch alloy wheels as standard.

The new X-Trail will take on the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner and the likes in the full-size SUV segment

Nissan X-Trail Expected Price

The new Nissan X-Trail will arrive in the seven-seater configuration in India which pits it against models like the Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian. It will also take on the Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu MU-X. Given the model is a full import, expect prices to be high on the new X-Trail. We expect prices to be around ₹40 lakh (ex-showroom)

The X-Trail will hold the fort for Nissan alongside the Magnite till the automaker’s new range of SUVs arrives starting in 2025. The brand has the Magnite facelift, as well as a compact SUV in five- and seven-seater configurations lined up for launch in the coming years.

