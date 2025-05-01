Copyright © HT Media Limited
Nissan X-Trail available with a massive 21 lakh discount. Here’s how you can get one

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 May 2025, 16:50 PM
The Nissan X-Trail went on sale last year as a full import for a rather exorbitant price of 50 lakh (ex-showroom). But the current discount brings the retail price down by 21 lakh.
The Nissan X-Trail is available via Big Boy Toyz with a ₹21 lakh discount over its ex-showroom price (Big Boy Toyz)

The Nissan X-Trail was launched in India in 2024, and about nine months after its launch, the SUV is now available for a massive discount of 20 lakh. Premium pre-owned car dealer, Big Boy Toyz, is retailing the remaining stocks of the unregistered X-Trail SUVs and is offering a hefty 40 per cent discount on the model. The Nissan X-Trail went on sale last year as a full import for a rather exorbitant price of 50 lakh. But the current discount brings the retail price to 29.5 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

According to the SIAM sales data, about 37 units of the Nissan X-Trail were dispatched to dealers since its launch last year. This leaves a healthy inventory of the 150 units imported waiting to find homes across the country.

Also Read : Nissan X-Trail vs Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq: Prices compared

The Nissan X-Trail arrived in India last year as a full import and in limited numbers. Only a handful of units were sold, however

Nissan X-Trail: Should you buy with the discount?

The massive discount on the Nissan X-Trail may make it seem like a steal for many. However, a few things need to be noted about the vehicle's value proposition. The X-Trail is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine tuned for 160 bhp and 300 Nm. That’s a modest figure in comparison to its rivals, including the Toyota Fortuner, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq, and the like.

The Nissan X-Trail also misses out on key features, including fabric seats instead of leatherette, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, and a smaller touchscreen infotainment system with a dated UI. There’s no ADAS either, which models like the Tucson boast about. To summarise, the competition offers a lot more for the same or a marginal premium pricing, offering a better value proposition overall. It’s noteworthy to mention that while the model brought to India misses out on these key features, the version sold internationally does come equipped with all the bells and whistles.

Also Watch: 2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?

Even from a seven-seater perspective, the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian are better purchases, especially with the latter available at a lower price point. Nevertheless, the X-Trail scores well in the driving department with a smooth and refined experience from its motor and CVT unit.

For those looking at a no-nonsense, refined and comfortable soft-roader, the Nissan X-Trail could just be a decent choice in the segment, especially with the discount making it more accessible. Would you consider the X-Trail over its rivals? Let us know in the comments.

First Published Date: 01 May 2025, 16:50 PM IST
