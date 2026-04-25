Nissan Terrano revived as a PHEV concept, production plans confirmed

Nissan has unveiled two new NEV SUV concepts at Auto China 2026, including a revived Terrano nameplate. The move underlines China’s importance to Nissan’s global strategy, while also signalling a broader push into electrified SUVs. The production version of the Nissan Terrano concept will be revealed within one year, and there is a chance the model could eventually make its way to India.

The two concepts are the Urban SUV PHEV Concept and the Terrano PHEV Concept. Nissan said this marks a major step in its faster product rollout plan, with China positioned as both a core market and an export base for future growth.

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Nissan Terrano: PHEV powertrain

The Terrano concept brings back an old and familiar badge, but in a much newer format. It uses plug-in hybrid technology and is meant to combine Nissan’s off-road image with the needs of city driving. Powertrain details have not been revealed yet.

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Nissan Terrano: Design

The concept has a boxy shape and a tough visual stance. It gets heavy body cladding, a large lower bumper, wide glass areas, and clean surfaces. The rear end is flat and practical, with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. A thick bar stretches across the back and links the LED tail-lamps.

Nissan also unveiled two other NEV concepts alongside the Terrano.

Built for younger buyers

Nissan says the concept is aimed at younger Chinese customers. Its design takes cues from the NX8 and Nissan’s future SUV direction, mixing advanced electrification with everyday urban usability.

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More models on the way

Along with the Terrano, Nissan has confirmed that three more NEV models will be introduced in China within a year. The Terrano production version is expected to be one of the key products in this rollout.

Nissan Terrano: Will it come to India?

While Nissan has not confirmed any India launch officially, the return of the Terrano name and the SUV’s broad market appeal mean it could be considered for India at a later stage.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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