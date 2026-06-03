Nissan Tekton spied again ahead of July 9 debut. 5 key expectations from the upcoming SUV

Nissan 's next big car in India, the Nissan Tekton , is all set for its official debut in the country on July 9, 2026. Ahead of that, the SUV is undergoing road tests as the preparation is in the final stage. The latest spyshots of a test mule of the upcoming SUV show the complete silhouette of the Tekton and reveal some design elements, despite the heavy camouflage.

Nissan Tekton will use the same CMF-B platform as the new generation Renault Duster.

Nissan has revamped its India strategy, and the upcoming Tekton will come as a key product in that plan. In the recent past, the automaker launched the Nissan Gravite, which played a key role for the brand to post a whopping 118% year-on-year (YoY) domestic sales growth in May 2026 with wholesales of 2,948 units. In fact, this marked the third consecutive month of YoY domestic growth for Nissan in India, reinforcing the company’s continued momentum in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The upcoming Tekton SUV is expected to further amplify this momentum.

As Nissan is preparing to launch the Tekton in India next month, here is a quick look at the five key expectations from this SUV.

Nissan Tekton: Will share platform with Duster

The Nissan Tekton will be based on the CMF-B modular architecture, the same platform that underpins the new generation Renault Duster. This platform has been known for high modularity, support for multiple body styles, advanced safety systems, and hybrid powertrain technology compliance. Expect the Tekton to get these USPs and follow the Duster on multiple aspects.

Nissan Tekton: Will have a bold, distinctive design

Despite being based on the same platform as the Duster, the Nissan Tekton will come with a distinct visual appearance, which is bold and muscular. Expect a completely different front fascia, distinctive lighting setup at front and rear, with influence from Nissan Patrol. There will be redesigned alloy wheels. However, as the spyshots suggest, the overall silhouette of the SUV will remain more or less identical to the Duster.

Nissan Tekton: A feature-packed interior

The cabin of the Nissan Tekton is expected to come packing premium technology, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a Qi 2 magnetic charging dock, wireless connectivity, rear AC vents, etc.

Nissan Tekton: Safety in focus

Expect the Nissan Tekton to come packing a plethora of advanced technology-aided safety features. These will include a Level-2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera. Besides that, the body shell is expected to offer robust safety as well. It would come complying with Bharat NCAP 5-star safety rating, just like the new Duster.

Nissan Tekton: Mechanically the same as Duster

Mechanically, the upcoming Tekton SUV is expected to come with the same 1.0-litre, 1.3-litre, and 1.8-litre turbo engines from the Renault Duster. In that case, we will see a string hybrid powertrain there as well, just like the Duster.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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