Nissan has decided to skip the 2021 model of its Pathfinder SUV, and instead is preparing to debut an all-new version of the Nissan Pathfinder on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

The Japanese carmaker announced it in a teaser video uploaded to Nissan USA's YouTube account. In the 6-second video, Nissan reveals very little detail about the new SUV Nissan Pathfinder, but showed a glimpse of the rear and front of the new SUV.

The front of the Nissan Pathfinder 2022 SUV shows like the Nissan Rogue 2021 LED daytime running lights. The rear profile of the Pathfinder SUV features an upright door, a boxy tailgate and the badging of the all-new SUV.





The teaser video uploaded on January 29, 2021 also depicts the latest Nissan Pathfinder in red driving at high speed. One can see the SUV crashing into the dirt track with its loud engine.

The Pathfinder SUV is likely to be powered by a 3.5-litre naturally aspirated V6 engine. The engine currently makes 270 hp and 340 Nm of torque, and is mated to a CVT with both front- and all-wheel drive.

There is very little information about the new Pathfinder SUV. The carmaker has not revealed any details about the interior features or other specifications yet. However it is likely to retain much of what its predecessor had to offer.