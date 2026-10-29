Nissan set to showcase revived Sentra Spec-V, two Z concepts at SEMA 2026

Japanese automaker Nissan is set to showcase a range of enthusiast-focused vehicles at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, including the revival of the Sentra Spec-V and two customised Z concepts. The exhibits draw inspiration from three areas of Nissan's enthusiast culture: the legacy of its Z sports cars, the sport-compact tuning scene and contemporary motorsports. The projects have been developed to reflect the interests of Nissan fans and demonstrate how the company's established nameplates can be reimagined for modern enthusiasts.

Nissan will showcase the Sentra Spec-V concept and two customised Z builds at SEMA 2026, celebrating its performance heritage with upgraded powertrains, motorsport modifications and retro-inspired styling

Nissan Sentra Spec-V Concept

Marking 35 years since the Sentra SE-R debuted in North America, the Sentra Spec-V concept revisits the model's sport-compact legacy. The build pays tribute to the enthusiast community that helped establish the SE-R as a prominent name in the import performance scene.

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Powering the concept is a turbocharged 2.0L engine producing 300 hp, paired with an upgraded six-speed manual transmission sourced from the Nissan Juke NISMO RS. The performance package also includes a Brembo braking system sourced from the GT-R, custom NISMO coilovers and anti-roll bars. The exterior and cabin receive further upgrades, including Recaro front seats sourced from the GT-R, 19-inch NISMO LM-RS1 alloy wheels and a custom body kit. A rear spoiler inspired by the GT-R NISMO completes the sportier design.

Nissan Project NAT2 SCCA Touring 2

Nissan will also showcase Project NAT2, a track-focused Z developed by the Nissan Acceleration Team (NAT). Built to comply with Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) Touring 2 specifications, the project transforms the Nissan Z into a dedicated competition vehicle. It features upgrades to its engine, suspension and braking systems, incorporating components from NISMO and aftermarket suppliers.

The interior has been stripped of non-essential equipment to reduce weight and accommodate motorsport safety requirements. A roll cage and additional competition safety equipment have also been installed, underlining the car's focus on circuit racing rather than everyday road use.

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Datsun S30 Z

Lastly, the third major project is a restomod-style interpretation of the original Datsun S30 Z, developed by Formula Drift champion and longtime Nissan collaborator Chris Forsberg and his team. The concept combines the classic S30's distinctive design with the twin-turbocharged V6 powertrain from the modern Nissan Z, bringing together the styling of the original sports car and the performance technology of its contemporary successor. The engine has been upgraded with NISMO components, while selected body panels have been replaced with lightweight carbon fibre. Custom suspension and braking components further enhance the build, giving the classic Z a modern performance-oriented makeover.

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