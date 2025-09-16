Nissan says Magnite engines are E20 fuel compliant, usage won’t void warranty

Nissan Motor India has released a statement stating that its engines comply with the E20 fuel. The automaker said, “It is fully aligned and supportive of the government’s initiatives focused on alternative fuels and innovative solutions for a sustainable future." The Nissan Magnite is available with the 1.0-litre HR10 (NA) and BR10 (Turbo) petrol engine options, which comply with the E20 fuel.

Nissan says both new and existing examples of the Magnite are capable of running on E20 fuel, and the automaker observed no significant issues.

New & Existing Nissan Magnite Compliant With E20 Fuel

Nissan clarified that the 1.0-litre three-cylinder, naturally aspirated HR10 petrol engine has been compliant with E20 since February 2025. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged BR10 petrol engine is E20 compliant since August 2024. Moreover, the company is offering a 10-year warranty programme on the Magnite, and has confirmed that using E20 fuel will not void the warranty on the Magnite and other Nissan cars sold after October 2024.

Nissan says both new and existing examples of the Magnite are capable of running on E20 fuel, and the automaker “observed no significant issues." The automaker also said that any potential issues arising from the transition to E20 fuel will be “thoroughly inspected and addressed during routine service appointments."

The blend of ethanol (20 per cent) in petrol has been a point of concern for several users. Vehicle owners have reported a drop in fuel consumption by up to 15-20 per cent. However, the government claims the drop in efficiency is only 1-2 per cent. Moreover, the corrosive nature of ethanol enhances wear and tear on the engine’s cycle parts over prolonged use.

