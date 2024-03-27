Nissan plans to launch three new cars, including SUVs, in India in next 3 years

Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor is planning to step up its game in India with at least three new upcoming models within the next three years. The carmaker revealed its India strategy going forward with an aim to increase sales and its market share. Nissan currently sells the Magnite sub-compact SUV as the only model in the country. The SUV is also exported to more than a hundred countries around the world. Nissan plans to turn India into its export hub as part of its global strategy.

For India, Nissan Motor is expected to launch new SUVs as well as an electric car among its upcoming models. The carmaker revealed that globally it plans to launch 30 new cars during the same period of time, 16 out of which will be electric vehicles. During the launch of ‘The Arc’, Nissan's new business plan for global markets, the carmaker issued a statement on its India roadmap saying, “launch three all-new models and become a hub for exports, at a level of 1,00,000 units. Nissan will continue to leverage the alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors in Europe, LATAM, ASEAN and India."

in 2022, Nissan Motor had showcased three new models in India. One of them, the new X-Trail SUV, has been spotted a number of times testing on Indian roads. The SUV had been a part of Nissan's fleet in India until 10 years ago before it was pulled out. Besides the X-Trail, Nissan also showcased the Qashqai and Juke SUVs. The carmaker said all three models are being considered for the Indian markets. However, there has been no further development since the showcase, nor has the carmaker revealed any timeline for the launch of any of these models.

Nissan is expected to relaunch at least two models in India which were earlier pulled out. Besides the X-Trail, Nissan may also bring back the Kicks SUV. The model was launched in India back in 2019. The return of the Kicks SUV to India is expected as Renault, Nissan's partner, is planning to relaunch the Duster SUV in the country too. Based on similar platforms, the Duster and Kicks SUV share a lot of similarities. The Kicks, when launched, will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara among other compact SUVs.

At present, Nissan relies solely on the Magnite SUV in India for domestic sales and exports. In February this year, the SUV achieved a major sales milestone of one lakh units in the Indian market since its launch in the country in 2020. The carmaker is currently gearing up to launch a facelift version of the Magnite soon. Competing with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon among others, the Magnite SUV has been instrumental in keeping Nissan's business running in the country.

