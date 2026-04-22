Nissan Motor India delivers 100 Gravite MPVs in Hyderabad

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. has marked a significant milestone with the delivery of 100 units of its all-new Gravite in Hyderabad. The mass handover, conducted in partnership with Vibrant Nissan at Le Palais Royal Crown Villa Garden, highlights the early success of the brand’s newest sub-four-metre MPV in the Indian market.

The event underscores the growing traction of the Gravite among Indian buyers, particularly families seeking a practical, affordable and versatile three-row mobility solution. It also reflects Nissan’s continued push to enhance customer engagement and ownership experiences through its expanding dealership network.

This milestone comes shortly after the Gravite’s market debut, with deliveries now underway across the country. Priced from ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the MPV shares its underpinnings with the Renault Triber.

Positioned as an accessible family vehicle, the Gravite shares its underpinnings with the Renault Triber but distinguishes itself with Nissan’s design language and feature packaging.

Design and styling

The Gravite adopts Nissan’s signature V-Motion grille at the front, flanked by sleek headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The bonnet features prominent Gravite lettering, while silver accents and a faux skid plate lend it a slightly rugged appearance.

Along the sides, the MPV rides on 15-inch alloy wheels and gets functional roof rails. At the rear, angular tail-lamps are connected by a chrome strip, with the Nissan badge placed centrally. The Gravite name is neatly integrated into the tail-lamp cluster, while silver inserts on the bumper mirror the front design.

Buyers can choose from five colour options: Forest Green, Onyx Black, Blade Silver, Metallic Grey and Storm White.

Cabin and features

Inside, the Gravite is built around practicality, offering a flexible seven-seat configuration. The cabin gets a dual-tone black and white theme with suede inserts and contrast stitching for a more premium feel.

The dashboard houses a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity. The layout is designed to be user-friendly while offering essential modern features expected in this segment.

Engine and performance

The Gravite is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT.

Fuel efficiency is rated at 19.3 kmpl for the manual and 19.6 kmpl for the AMT. Nissan has also confirmed that a factory-fitted CNG variant will be introduced at a later stage, further enhancing its appeal as a cost-effective family mover.

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