Nissan Magnite vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: SUV or hatchback. What will you choose

Nissan India has finally updated the Magnite after four years of it being introduced. For the past four years, Nissan has only been selling the Magnite in the Indian market. While the brand did introduce the X-Trail in the country, the Magnite is still the primary bread and butter for Nissan. The facelifted version of the Magnite has been launched and with it, Nissan has made an attempt to make enhancements to the Magnite so that it can continue to not only sustain the brand in India but also to cater for the international markets.

While the 2024 Nissan Magnite continues to rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Fronx and others, it also competes with anot

In India though, while the 2024 Nissan Magnite continues to rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Fronx and others, it also competes with another popular vehicle which was recently updated- the Maruti Suzuki Swift. Here’s a quick look at how the Magnite competes with the Swift.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Swift 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.61 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.51 Lakhs Compare View Offers

2024 Nissan Magnite vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Dimensions

The Nissan Magnite being a SUV is obviously bigger than the Maruti Suzuki Swift and also has the longer wheelbase. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Nissan Magnite offer distinct dimensions and features, each catering to different preferences. The Swift measures 3860 mm in length, 1735 mm in width, and 1520 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2450 mm. It offers a boot space of 265 litres and a ground clearance of 163 mm.

Also Read : 2024 Nissan Magnite launched at ₹5.99 lakh. Check what's new

On the other hand, the Nissan Magnite is slightly larger, with a length of 3994 mm, a width of 1758 mm, and a height of 1572 mm. Its wheelbase extends to 2500 mm, providing a larger boot space of 336 litres and a higher ground clearance of 205 mm.

2024 Nissan Magnite vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Features

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Nissan Magnite come equipped with several modern features. In terms of exterior features, both cars are fitted with LED projector headlights, automatic and electronically adjustable ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, while the Swift gets fabric upholstery, the Nissan Magnite gets leatherette upholstery with soft touch materials covering the dashboard. Other key highlights on both the vehicles include keyless entry with push-button start-stop, cruise control, and wireless phone chargers. Both the Swift and the Magnite gets six airbags as standard. Both cars also include rear parking cameras, parking sensors at the rear, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Also Read : Nissan bets big on Magnite facelift to kickstart its turnaround journey

In terms of tech, the Swift boasts a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the Magnite offers an 8-inch touchscreen. The Swift features analogue dials with an MID for the driver’s display, whereas the Magnite provides a more advanced 7-inch digital driver’s display which now gets redesigned graphics. Both vehicles support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and have connected car technology. Ambient lighting is present in the footwells of both models, accompanied by a 6-speaker audio system and automatic climate control with rear AC vents.

2024 Nissan Magnite vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Specs

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Z12E 3-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 82 PS of power and 112 Nm of torque. It is available with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission. Meanwhile, the Swift also got the CNG powertrain option. Maruti Suzuki has reworked the three-cylinder engine of the Swift to make it compatible with CNG. It produces 68.79 bhp at 5,700 rpm and a peak torque output of 101.8 Nm at 2,900 rpm. The engine continues to get paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Also Read : Nissan Magnite facelift launched: 5 things that have been changed

In comparison, the 2024 Nissan Magnite offers two engine options: a 1-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder engine producing 72 PS and 96 Nm of torque, and a more powerful 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 100 PS and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options for the Magnite include a 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT, and a CVT for the turbo-petrol variant.

2024 Nissan Magnite vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price

While the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced between ₹6.49 lakh and ₹9.64 lakh, the 2024 Nissan Magnite still starts at ₹5.99 lakh as earlier and goes up to ₹11.50 lakh, offering a broader price range. However, do note that the Magnite prices are introductory and are effective for the first 10,000 customers. Interestingly, despite being a segment above, the 2024 Nissan Magnite starts ₹50,000 lower than the starting price of the Swift.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: