Nissan Magnite to officially launch in India on December 2

Nissan on Friday confirmed that its Magnite sub-compact SUV will launch in India on December 2. Magnite makes a mile-long list of promises and has generated a whole lot of buzz since being first showcased in October. While it enters a very competitive field of sub-compact SUV segment which has been growing by leaps and bounds in recent times, it also carries a the weight of massive expectations for Nissan here in India.

Nissan has now confirmed that prospective customers will be able to take a look at Magnite at all its showrooms come December and that the full price list of the vehicle will be revealed on December 2. "The upcoming launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite is a symbol of Nissan’s commitment to the Indian market for the discerning customers," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India. "2020 has been an imperative year for Nissan, right from the concept teaser to the global unveil to experiencing the SUV in the production state to now gearing up for the price and booking announcement."

A previous leak suggested that the Magnite could get an extremely lucrative price structure which ranges from ₹5.50 lakh and ₹10 lakh (ex showroom). While this will only be confirmed at launch, if true, it could undercut most of the car's direct rivals like Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Detailed report here)

Magnite is going to be offered in four grades - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, and as many as 20 variants.

Magnite will be get two powertrain options - a 1.0-litre B4D dual-VVT and a 1.0-litre HRA0 turbocharged engine. The transmission options will include a 5-speed manual unit as well as company's popular X-Tronic CVT box.

Nissan is also promising several segment-first features which include a large 10-litre glovebox, multiple camera display on the eight-inch infotainment screen, a large footwell area and a Tech pack at launch which will bring in wireless charging, ambient lighting, air purifier and other such highlights.

The car will be offered in five single and three dual-tone shades. It claims to have a certified mileage between 17.7 kmpl and 20 kmpl, depending on the engine and transmission option.

Magnite is a shot at redemption of sorts for Nissan in India. The Japanese car maker has had a rather lackluster past few years here with its products failing to excite most buyers in the market. As such, the Magnite could potentially bring back Nissan to a position of strength here.