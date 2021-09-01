Nissan Magnite surpasses 60,000 mark in bookings

Nissan Magnite continues to power the Japanese car maker in the country and the sub-compact SUV has received over 60,000 bookings since it was first launched in December of 2020. Magnite remains the main force of reckoning from Nissan which achieved a wholesale figure of 3,209 units in

the month of August.

Nissan Magnite competes in an intensely fought space in the Indian car market and managed to create a flutter when initially launched because of factors ranging from its attractive price point to its drive capabilities which also boasts of a CVT gearbox. While it initially started at under ₹5 lakh for the base variant, prices have since been increased even if there continues to be a waiting period for the vehicle.

(Also read: Nissan Magnite drive review)

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director at Nissan Motor India, is upbeat about prospects in the upcoming months due to the start of the festive period but also has a word of caution. "With the start of the festive season, customer sentiments are positive with increasing inflow of bookings, the challenge is on the supply side with shortages and increased lead time of semi-conductors supply impacting the availability of vehicles," he said. "We foresee this challenge to continue during the coming months while we continue to work with the supply chain in an endeavour to deliver more Nissan Magnite to customers so that they can enjoy the game changing SUV at the earliest."

And while demand for Magnite remains relatively strong and Nissan looks at bolstering delivery timelines, it has also claimed to have expanded its post-sales network in the country. As per a statement issued, the Nissan now has its roadside assistance facility in 1,500 cities across 29 states. This coupled with claims of a low-maintenance cost and two years' warranty which can be extended to five years are efforts to further bring more customers to the Nissan fold.