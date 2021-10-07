Nissan Magnite receives a price hike once again

Nissan India has announced a price hike on its popular Magnite compact SUV. This is the second price hike on the Magnite ever since its introduction in the Indian market in December 2020. Save for the price hike, there is no other change on the SUV.

The latest price hike comes into effect starting from October'21. The quantum of increase varies across the variants of the Magnite SUV.

Magnite's price hike on its naturally-aspirated variants falls in the range of ₹6,000 to ₹17,000. On the other hand, the SUV's top-spec XV Premium and XV Premium Dual Tone have received the maximum price increment of ₹17,000. While the 1.0-litre NA petrol engine is available in four trims – XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill is available in three variants – XL Turbo, XV Turbo, and XV Premium Turbo with both manual and CVT gearboxes. Nissan India has hiked pricing of its lower variants in the range of ₹10,000 to ₹13,000, while the higher-spec trims have become dearer by as much as ₹15,000.

Nissan has recently reported a figure of 2,816 units in domestic wholesale in the month of September. This includes vehicles under both Nissan and Datsun range. A bulk of the credit once again goes to Magnite SUV which has now received over 65,000 bookings. (More details here)

Meanwhile, Nissan India has recently announced the launch of its new Virtual Sales Advisor initiative for prospective Magnite customers. With the new initiative, the company aims to provide customers with end-to-end car buying assistance through real-time interaction with the carmaker’s sales executives virtually.