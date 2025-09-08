Nissan Magnite prices cut up to 1 lakh after GST revision, new rates out

Nissan Motor India has announced substantial price reductions across the Magnite range, after the GST rates on sub-4 metre B-SUVs were slashed. The change, which is effective from September 22, 2025, being the first day of Navratri, brings prices down by as much as ₹1 lakh on high-end trims. For an industry gearing up for the festive season, the timing is not accidental. Automakers are betting that lower entry points will unlock demand in a segment where affordability often tips the balance.

Revised pricing across variants

The most accessible Magnite, the Visia MT, now slips under the ₹6 lakh mark, with its sticker adjusted to ₹5.61 lakh (ex-showroom). The N-Connecta CVT and KURO CVT variants, both positioned as mid-range choices with automatic convenience, now sit below the ₹10 lakh threshold. The sharper cuts, however, are reserved for the top trims, CVT Tekna and CVT Tekna+, which are now cheaper by roughly ₹97,000 and ₹1 lakh respectively.

Alongside the SUV itself, Nissan has trimmed prices for the CNG retrofitment kit. Priced at ₹71,999, it now saves customers an additional ₹3,000. The kit, developed by a government-approved vendor, comes with a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty and ensures the Magnite CNG retains its full 336-litre boot space.

Nissan Magnite: Safety features

Recently, the Nissan Magnite was awarded a 5-star rating by Global NCAP with a perfect score in Adult Occupant Protection, the SUV now also offers six airbags as standard across the range. In a market where crash test ratings are beginning to influence buyer decisions, Nissan is keen to underline the Magnite’s credentials.

The company has also introduced a 10-year extended warranty plan for the model, a first in its segment. Long warranties have increasingly become a tool to reassure buyers still wary of ownership costs in the long run.

Nissan Magnite: Variants and special editions

Nissan has kept the range fresh with additions such as the Kuro Special Edition, draped in all-black styling and accompanied by a new Metallic Grey colour option on higher trims. These updates are designed to give the Magnite a sharper showroom appeal at a time when competitors are crowding the compact SUV segment with feature-rich models.

