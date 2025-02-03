Nissan plans wider powertrain portfolio for India, will bring EV in FY26

Nissan Magnite may receive hybrid and CNG variants soon, as Nissan is aiming to diversify its product offerings in India by introducing wider powertrain technology solutions. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has revealed that it is mulling the plan to introduce hybrid and CNG powertrain technology in its cars in India. Currently, Nissan sells Magnite and X-Trail SUVs in India, while the auto company is gearing up to launch its first EV in the country by the end of FY26. However, it is not clear if Nissan will bring new hybrid and CNG models in India or add these powertrains to the Magnite SUV, which is the company's bestselling product in the country.

Speaking about the strategies for the Indian market, Nissan India Operations' President Frank Torres reportedly told PTI that all the plans the company previously announced are on track, which include the launch of two mid-size SUVs and one electric SUV. The mid-size SUVs will include one five-seater and one seven-seater model. He also said that the company is even thinking of further steps to accelerate growth in the near future. "We are also considering another step. We are studying different powertrains to add to our cars like hybrid and CNG. EV is already announced, which we will have before the end of FY26," he stated.

Torres further said that Nissan is also studying its lineup to ensure how the company can also accelerate with additional new models, which it has not announced. He also said that Nissan is currently in the final phase of confirming this and is thinking of expanding further.

Nissan aims to triple India sales in FY26

Nissan is aiming to ramp up its sales in India three times in the next financial year. The automaker has revealed that in FY26, the company aims to grow more. "It means on top of what we have already announced we will expand in terms of more powertrains and potentially more new models during this time", Torres said. Under its FY26 plan, Nissan India had stated that it would triple its domestic sales and exports at one lakh each per annum.

India emerges as a global export hub for Nissan

India has emerged as one of the major global export hubs for the Japanese auto major, with the company beginning to ship the left-hand drive version of its compact SUV Magnite to new countries. Nissan commenced shipping 10,000 units of the left-hand drive (LHD) Magnite across various global markets. Nissan was exporting its made-in-India cars to 20 countries earlier, and it will now export to 45 more new countries with the commencement of shipments to left-hand drive countries.

The company plans to export 2,000 units to the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Pacific regions, and over 5,100 units of LHD Magnite to select Latin American markets, including Mexico, with an overall shipment of over 10,000 units of the LHD Magnite by the end of February 2025. "India is moving as one the global export hubs for Nissan...With the start of exports of the left-hand drive version of the Magnite, we will be exporting to a total of 65 countries now, thus becoming one of the highest hubs of export globally for Nissan," Torres said.

Honda-Nissan merger and its impact on India

Torres also said the global development regarding Nissan and Honda exploring a possible merger would not affect the company's announced plans for new products. He said that Nissan remains committed to the operations in India, in terms of operations, partners and customers.

Reiterating that the discussion between the two companies is at a global level and it is too early to comment, he said for Nissan, India is a good place to expand and grow as it is one of the fastest growing markets globally and only a positive outcome is expected.

