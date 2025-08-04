Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition likely to return. Here’s what to expect

Nissan Motor India has teased a new edition for its Magnite SUV. The Nissan Magnite was updated in October 2024. The new teaser by the carmaker hints at a new edition of the SUV, possibly the Kuro Edition. The Nissan Magnite Kuro edition was first launched in October 2023, and since the update, the special edition has been discontinued.

The launch of the 2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro edition will mark the first special edition for the updated model. Kuro in Japanese means black. Just like the previous iteration, the new Magnite Kuro edition is also expected to be based on the top end trim level. The Magnite Tekna Plus starts at ₹10.54 lakh, ex-showroom. The Kuro edition is expected to be priced slightly higher than the current Tekna Plus variant.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: Expected design

As the name suggests, the Kuro Edition will come with an all black theme, both for the exterior and the interior. It is expected that the Kuro Edition, while retaining the same design elements as the Magnite, will get the chrome elements replaced with gloss black ones. Additionally, it is also expected to get black alloy wheels, with the same design as the current model.

Also Read : Renault ends joint venture with Nissan, takes full control of Chennai plant

On the inside, the story is expected to remain the same. It will have an all black interior theme, with black leather seats. Beyond this, the layout is expected to remain the same as the current model.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: Expected features

The feature set of the 2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro edition is expected to remain the same as the current model. The Magnite comes with an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and 3d surround system from Arkamys. It further gets a seven-inch digital instrument cluster. Additionally, the Nissan Magnite also features a single-pane electric sunroof, new auto-dimming IRVM with a frameless design and a wireless charger as well. There is a new key that enables auto lock, approach unlock and remote start.

Also Read : Nissan Magnite scores 5 stars in GNCAP crash test: Top 5 safety features it gets

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: Expected specs

Based on the top end variant, the 2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition is expected to only come with the 1.0L turbo petrol unit. The turbo petrol three-cylinder engine produces 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque and gets paired to either a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox.

