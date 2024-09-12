Nissan Magnite facelift set to launch on October 4 with new features and design

Nissan Magnite was first launched back in 2020 and the brand is now all-set to launch its first facelift on October 4. As of now, it is not confirmed what all changes will the brand make to the Magnite facelift. However, we expect that there will be no mechanical changes. Instead, there would be feature additions and cosmetic changes.

Nissan is set to launch the Magnite facelift on October 4, 2023, featuring cosmetic updates and new features, but no mechanical changes. Enhancements

Nissan Magnite facelift: Design changes

It can be expected there would be a new bumper in the front as well as at the rear. The grille and the headlight housing would also be new. Apart from this, there would be a new set of alloy wheels and wheel covers on the sides.

Nissan Magnite facelift: Interior updates

The cabin is also expected to get a few updates which could be in the form of a few new features such as a single-pane electric sunroof, a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger and a 7-inch digital display for the driver. There could be new materials for the dashboard and a new upholstery for the seats as well.

(Read more: 2024 Nissan Patrol makes global debut in Abu Dhabi)

Nissan Magnite facelift: Mechanical changes

Nissan would not be making any mechanical changes to the Magnite. There is a naturally aspirated unit and a turbocharged unit. Both are three-cylinder engines and have a capacity of 1.0-litre. The naturally aspirated engine produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm whereas the turbocharged unit produces 98 bhp and up to 160 Nm. The naturally aspirated engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. On the other hand, the turbocharged engine gets a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission.

Nissan Magnite facelift: Prices

Currently, the price of the Nissan Magnite starts at ₹6 lakh and goes up to ₹11.27 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: