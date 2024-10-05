Nissan Magnite facelift launched: 5 things that have been changed

For the past four years, Nissan has only been selling the Magnite in the Indian market. Yes, the brand did introduce the X-Trail to our country but the Magnite is still the primary bread and butter for Nissan. Finally, the facelifted version of the Magnite has been launched and with it, Nissan has made an attempt to make enhancements to the Magnite so that it can continue to not only sustain the brand in India but also to cater for the international markets. So, what all has been changed on the Magnite facelift? Here is a quick look at it.

New exterior

The exterior of the Magnite has been updated with a new bold grille that uses piano black and chrome inserts. The front bumper now looks slightly more aggressive and the position of the front fog lamps has been revised. The LED headlamps and the daytime running lamps stay the same though.

On the sides, there are new 16-inch alloy wheels that get a dual-tone finish while the silhouette of the car stays the same. At the rear, the only change is to the slightly revised LED tail lamps.

New interior

Just like the exterior, the interior also stays the same so the dashboard layout is identical to the outgoing Magnite. What has changed is the new colour scheme, Nissan calls it Sunset Orange. Moreover, there is also a leatherette finish on offer now.

New features

The Magnite facelift continues to come with the same touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, the 7-inch driver's display is now updated with new graphics that are now configurable. Nissan is also offering a wireless phone charger, multiple colours for ambient lighting and automatic climate control.

New variant lineup

Nissan has changed the names of the variants of the Magnite. The sub-compact SUV will now be sold in Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, Tekna+. Earlier, the names of variants were XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and there was a SV Kuro Edition as well

Enhanced safety

In terms of safety, the Nissan Magnite will now come with 6 airbags as standard. There is also a new auto-dimming IRVM that gets a frameless design. Apart from this, the Magnite comes with a 360-degree parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist and TPMS.

