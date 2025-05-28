Nissan Magnite CNG launched at 6.89 lakh, but there's a catch. Check details

The Nissan Magnite CNG has been launched in India with a starting price of ₹6.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Interestingly, the CNG kit with the Magnite is a retrofitted one, which means that these CNG kits are not factory fitted, rather fitted at the dealership level. The fitment of these kits will be carried out at government-authorised fitment centres.

The CNG kit option is available only with the New Nissan Magnite 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with the manual gearbox. While the carmaker is yet to reveal the official power output, it is expected that the CNG variants will generate less power as compared to the petrol variants.

Nissan stated that the CNG Kit is fully developed, manufactured & Quality Assured by Motozen (3rd Party) as per country Regulatory Standards. Motozen will provide warranty for Kit components which will include a 12 kg single CNG cylinder. The rollout of this eco-friendly CNG kit fitment for the sustainability-aware and environment-conscious customer will be done in a phased manner across the country.

In the first phase, Nissan customers can order the CNG kit installation via Nissan authorised dealerships in 7 states, namely Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka. It will later be expanded to other states across the country as part of Phase 2.

Also Read : Nissan teases Duster-based SUV and Triber-based MPV yet again. Here's what to expect

Nissan Magnite CNG: Specs

The CNG kit option is available only with the New Nissan Magnite 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with the 5 speed manual gearbox. While the carmaker is yet to reveal the official power output and fuel efficiency figures, it is expected that the CNG powered Magnite will generate less power as compared to the petrol powered variants. This is common across every brand. Meanwhile, the fuel efficiency is expected to increase as with every other CNG vehicle.

Nissan Magnite CNG: Features

In terms of features, the 2024 Nissan Magnite continues to get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster with enhanced graphics, push start/stop button, automatic climate control, and USB Type-C ports. However it misses out on an electric sunroof.

Also Read : Renault buys Nissan's 51% stake in India joint venture, takes full control of operations

In terms of safety, it gets six airbags as standard, in addition to a high-speed alert system, ISOFIX child seat anchors, an emergency stop signal, a reinforced body structure, and Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) alongside Electronic Stability Control (ESC). Furthermore, the Magnite now includes a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, and Hydraulic Brake Assist.

Nissan Magnite CNG: Price

The CNG retrofitment kit will be available across all the variants at an additional cost of ₹75,000. The Nissan Magnite range with the 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine starts at rs 6.14 lakh and tops out at ₹9.27 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: