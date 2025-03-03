Nissan Magnite becomes E20 compliant, crosses 50,000 exports mark. Check details

The Nissan Magnite range has now become E20 compatible. The Japanese carmaker has announced that the 1.0L naturally aspirated BR10 petrol engine powering the Magnite is now E20 compliant. Meanwhile, the turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine, which also powers the Nissan Magnite, was already E20 compatible.

The naturally aspirated engine generates 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged engine delivers 98 bhp and can produce up to 160 Nm of torque. The naturally aspirated variant is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). In contrast, the turbocharged engine is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Interestingly, while the Magnite currently gets powered by petrol engines only, reports suggest that a new hybrid model may be on the cards soon. According to reports, the company may launch hybrid and CNG variants of the Magnite soon. The company is considering different powertrains to add to the lineup like hybrid and CNG. Meanwhile, the company has already announced its plan to enter the EV arena before the end of FY26.

Nissan Magnite: Exports milestone

The Japanese carmaker has also reported that the Nissan Magnite has surpassed the 50,000 exports mark since 2020. In January 2025, Nissan Motor India commenced exports of the Left-Hand Drive (LHD) variant of the New Nissan Magnite, shipping nearly 2,900 units from Chennai’s Kamarajar Port (KPL - Ennore) to LATAM markets.

Meanwhile, later in February 2025, exported over 2000 units to the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Pacific regions, and over 5,100 units of the LHD New Nissan Magnite units to select Latin American markets, with an overall shipment of over 10,000 units of the LHD Magnite by February-end.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, said that the Nissan Magnite has reached 50,000 export sales, indicating its market presence beyond India. This export volume reflects recognition of the vehicle's design and engineering. Additionally, the Magnite's E20 fuel compliance demonstrates alignment with current environmental standards and the development of compatible mobility solutions.

