Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Nissan India Sells 6662 Cars In February, Magnite Boosts Numbers

Nissan India sells 6662 cars in February, Magnite boosts numbers

Nissan claims that its Magnite SUV garnered more than 88,000 bookings so far.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 02:51 PM
Nissan Magnite is the bestselling car from the brand.

Nissan India on Tuesday has announced that it sold a total of 6662 cars in February 2022, combining both domestic and export numbers. The Japanese automaker sold a total of 2,456 units in the domestic market, marking 134 per cent YTD (year-to-date) growth, while exports numbers too grew by 25 per cent YTD to 4,206 units.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 3.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The number includes both Nissan and Datsun vehicles.

(Also Read: MG Motor sales report | Hyundai sales report | Skoda sales report

Maruti Suzuki sales report | Mahindra sales report | Toyota sales report)

Nissan India has attributed the sales growth to its bestselling model in India, the Magnite sub-compact SUV. The SUV not only helped the automaker in sales growth in India but in overseas markets as well. The made-in-India Nissan Magnite SUV is currently exported to 15 countries overseas which are - Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi.

Nissan claims that it has exported 7,651 units of Global NCAP four-star rated Magnite SUV so far, since its launch. In the domestic market as well, Nissan Magnite has garnered more than 88,000 bookings so far, with 31 per cent of them coming through digital platforms.

Speaking about the company's sales growth in February and Nissan Magnite's performance, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd. said that while the demand for the SUV continues to grow in India and global markets on the strength of its strong value proposition and lowest-in-class maintenance, the challenge is on the supply side with shortages of chips. He also said that the company foresees the ongoing semiconductor crisis to continue for a few more months.

The Magnite comes with fresh styling and a host of features, which have been crucial in increasing its appeal further. The automaker claims that Nissan Magnite SUV offers a segment-best low maintenance cost of 30 paise per km, which also attracts the customers with a great value for money proposition.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 12:18 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan India Nissan Magnite Nissan Datsun
Related Stories
Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 19 per cent growth in February, sells 8745 cars
01 Mar 2022
Tesla Roadster sets new record, sells for over $250,000 in used car marketplace
28 Feb 2022
Lamborghini India delivers its first Huracan EVO RWD model in Meghalaya
01 Mar 2022
Lexus NX 350h SUV to launch in India next month
23 Feb 2022
Mahindra XUV700 to Honda Jazz: Top 10 safest cars in India tested by Global NCAP
23 Feb 2022
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV teased ahead of launch in India
24 Feb 2022
Maruti Suzuki sells 164,056 cars in February, records highest-ever exports
01 Mar 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS