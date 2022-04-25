HT Auto
Nissan GT-R becomes attempts to be an amphibious Godzilla, tastes Vitamin Sea

A Nissan GT-R rolled into the seawater and completely submerged in the Philippines.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2022, 08:40 AM
Handling a high-speed sports car is not an easy task. While toying with such a high-speed car is a tempting idea, it could result in a mishap as well. Exactly that happened to a Nissan GT-R in the Philippines when the driver who was attending a drag racing event in Cebu, left the car in neutral and the parking brake disengaged. The parking space was situated on an incline directed towards the sea and there was no barrier. The Nissan GT-R rolled off to the seawater and stayed afloat for a short while before sinking.

The bystanders quickly came to the rescue and pulled the sports car back to the shore successfully. However, it is difficult to say whether the GT-R will survive as it was completely submerged and that too in an extremely corrosive environment. Water in the exhaust system and engine block can ruin the vehicle completely. Apart from that, the car has high-end instruments inside its cabin, which are possibly damaged completely due to the water leakage. However, the fate of the vehicle is unknown.

The driver probably didn't do it intentionally, and it was a mistake only. But the mistake is highly likely to cost its owner a bomb. This is why whenever we park a vehicle, we should be aware of the surroundings before leaving it. Also, whenever parking a vehicle, it should be left with the parking brake engaged and the gear shouldn't be in neutral. These are very basic practices, but neglecting them can result in a potentially catastrophic incident, just like what happened in the Philippines. Similar incidents have happened before as well, when people left their vehicle without the parking brake engaged and gear in neutral.

TAGS: Nissan Nissan GT-R sportscar luxury car
