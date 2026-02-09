Copyright © HT Media Limited
Nissan Gravite MPV interior revealed in latest teaser ahead of February 17 debut

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 09 Feb 2026, 14:45 pm
  • Nissan offers a glimpse of the Gravite’s cabin ahead of its February 17 debut, revealing dual-tone interiors, a digital cluster and touchscreen infotainment.

Nissan has teased the Gravite MPV once again ahead of its February 17 debut, revealing key interior details
The upcoming Nissan Gravite has been teased once again ahead of its February 17 debut, and this time, the automaker has revealed glimpses of the sub-4m MPV’s cabin while showcasing its exterior under heavy camouflage. Based on the Renault Triber’s CMF-A underpinnings, the Gravite will be crucial to Nissan’s renewed brand strategy for India. This will be the first of the automaker’s planned launches this year and is claimed to have been developed to meet Indian buyer requirements.

Heavy camouflage on the Nissan Gravite’s exterior hints at distinctive lighting elements and body detailing

While the exterior remains under wraps, Nissan will be bringing its distinctive design language to visually set the Gravite apart from the Triber. The upcoming MPV will bring angular LED headlamps joined by a thin chrome strip, flanking a honeycomb front grille. The thick lower grille houses projector headlamps. The taillamps get a different design too, while the rear fascia features chunky bumpers with C-shaped inserts and the bold ‘Gravite’ lettering across the tailgate.

Nissan Gravite: Interior details

The Nissan Gravite will bring a dual-tone black-and-beige cabin layout and a three-spoke steering wheel for the driver

The latest teaser reveals only a few short glimpses inside the Gravite, but there are plenty of details to work with. The MPV brings dual-tone interiors with black-and-beige upholstery as well as beige door inserts and headliner. The driver is treated to a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster, with a central infotainment touchscreen fitted on the dashboard. There are further chrome inserts on the dashboard and centre console.

The Gravite will offer a folding third row of seats, expected to be removable to allow for van-like cargo space

Expected features and amenities in the Gravite include push-button Start/Stop, wireless charging, a cooled glovebox, and cruise control. On the safety front, the MPV will likely be equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, alongside hill driving aids, parking sensors, rearview camera, ISOFIX mounts, and more.

Also Read : Nissan Gravite MPV colour options revealed ahead of February launch

Nissan Gravite: Powertrain options

The Nissan Gravite will be offered with both manual and AMT options

Another crucial detail revealed in the teaser is that the Nissan Gravite will be sold with both MT and AMT options. These gearboxes will be paired with the Triber’s existing 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. Nissan is also expected to sell CNG variants with dealer-installed kits.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 09 Feb 2026, 14:45 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming cars Gravite Nissan
