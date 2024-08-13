Nissan extends support to flood-affected customers. Check details

Nissan Motor India issued a comprehensive relief package for its customers whose vehicles have been damaged in the recent floods across the country. It was an effort to help the car manufacturer come out with a relief measure to help its customers during this difficult period.

In response to the recent flooding across various regions in India, Nissan Motor India has announced a series of support measures for customers affect

In this regard, addressing the needs of the affected people, Nissan has established a special helpdesk. Free roadside assistance services, including towing of damaged vehicles to the nearest authorised service workshop of Nissan, would be provided by the company.

Insurance claims support and offers on service

Nissan has also joined forces with its dealers to offer insurance claim process fee waivers of up to ₹1000 for flood-affected vehicles. In order to enable vehicle owners to undertake the necessary repairs, Nissan is also offering a 10 per cent discount on engine oil/oil filter replacements, floor carpet replacements and a free vehicle health check-up across all workshops. This special offer will be applicable for services availed within the next two months.

Customers needing any assistance can contact the dedicated helpdesk at 1800 209 3456 or connect with their nearest Nissan Authorised Service Workshop.

Commitment from Nissan to support customers

Commenting on the initiative, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, "We are committed to supporting our customers during these tough times. "We stand with a common purpose to support our customers in their hour of need amidst the floods," he said.

Earlier, Nissan Motor India has announced a free monsoon check-up camp across the country for its customers. This campaign looks at ensuring the health and safety of its vehicles during the rain. The campaign will run from 15 July to 31 August at all authorized workshops of Nissan.

The monsoon check includes a 30-point inspection, which consists of a battery check, external and internal checks, underbody checks, and overall performance tests on a road test. Also, the owners get a free car wash.

