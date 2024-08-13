Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Nissan Extends Support To Flood Affected Customers. Check Details

Nissan extends support to flood-affected customers. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Aug 2024, 13:55 PM
Follow us on:
In response to the recent flooding across various regions in India, Nissan Motor India has announced a series of support measures for customers affect
...
Nissan has joined forces with its dealers to offer insurance claim process fee waivers of up to ₹1000 for flood-affected vehicles

Nissan Motor India issued a comprehensive relief package for its customers whose vehicles have been damaged in the recent floods across the country. It was an effort to help the car manufacturer come out with a relief measure to help its customers during this difficult period.

In this regard, addressing the needs of the affected people, Nissan has established a special helpdesk. Free roadside assistance services, including towing of damaged vehicles to the nearest authorised service workshop of Nissan, would be provided by the company.

Insurance claims support and offers on service

Nissan has also joined forces with its dealers to offer insurance claim process fee waivers of up to 1000 for flood-affected vehicles. In order to enable vehicle owners to undertake the necessary repairs, Nissan is also offering a 10 per cent discount on engine oil/oil filter replacements, floor carpet replacements and a free vehicle health check-up across all workshops. This special offer will be applicable for services availed within the next two months.

Also Read : Nissan Motor India announces free monsoon check-up camp for customers

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2024
Engine Icon1498.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 8.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Nissan Leaf
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 11.11 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan X-Trail
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 49.92 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Customers needing any assistance can contact the dedicated helpdesk at 1800 209 3456 or connect with their nearest Nissan Authorised Service Workshop.

Commitment from Nissan to support customers

Commenting on the initiative, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, "We are committed to supporting our customers during these tough times. "We stand with a common purpose to support our customers in their hour of need amidst the floods," he said.

Also watch: 2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?

Earlier, Nissan Motor India has announced a free monsoon check-up camp across the country for its customers. This campaign looks at ensuring the health and safety of its vehicles during the rain. The campaign will run from 15 July to 31 August at all authorized workshops of Nissan.

The monsoon check includes a 30-point inspection, which consists of a battery check, external and internal checks, underbody checks, and overall performance tests on a road test. Also, the owners get a free car wash.

First Published Date: 13 Aug 2024, 13:54 PM IST
TAGS: connect Nissan nissan motor india
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS