Nissan Elgrand returns after 16 years with hybrid tech to take on Toyota Vellfire

The Nissan Elgrand has made its comeback after a 16-year gap, with the Japanese carmaker launching an all-new generation of its flagship premium minivan in its home market. First shown at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, the new Elgrand is now on sale in Japan from July 16, bringing a fresh design, hybrid-only powertrain, upgraded all-wheel-drive technology and a host of comfort-focused features to rival premium MPVs such as the Toyota Vellfire.

Hybrid powertrain takes centre stage

The biggest update lies beneath the bodywork. The new Elgrand adopts Nissan's third-generation e-POWER hybrid system, which combines a newly developed ZR15DDTe engine with a compact 5-in-1 electric powertrain integrating the motor, generator, inverter, reducer and increaser into a single module.

The company says the latest setup improves fuel efficiency, reduces cabin noise and continues to deliver a 100 per cent motor-driven driving experience. The premium MPV also receives an upgraded version of Nissan's e-4ORCE electric all-wheel-drive system, designed to improve traction, cornering stability and ride comfort by managing power delivery and braking across both axles.

Also Read : If I were buying the Nissan Tekton, this is the variant I would pick

Suspension

Complementing these systems is Intelligent Dynamic Suspension, which continuously adjusts damping force at each wheel according to road conditions. Drivers can also choose from six driving modes: ECO, Standard, Sport, Comfort, Snow and Personal.

Larger dimensions

Compared to its predecessor, the new Elgrand has grown in size and adopts a more upright, modern design. Nissan says the styling follows its "Timeless Japanese Futurism" philosophy, while the front grille draws inspiration from the traditional Japanese Kumiko woodworking pattern. Five exterior colour options are available, including a new two-tone finish.

Redesigned cabin

Inside, the cabin has been redesigned with an emphasis on passenger comfort. A 14.3-inch integrated display serves as both the instrument cluster and infotainment screen, marking a first for Nissan in Japan. The dashboard incorporates capacitive touch controls within a wood-finish panel, while 64-colour ambient lighting extends across the dashboard and doors.

Every seat is designed as a Zero Gravity Seat, with the second-row occupants benefiting from wide reclining seats, powered upper-back adjustment and ottomans. The cabin also features a Bose 22-speaker premium sound system, larger windows and a theatre-style seating layout that raises the seating position from the first to the third row.

Also Read : Nissan Tekton ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency revealed

Practical features and connected tech

The Elgrand retains its focus on practicality with flexible third-row seating, a lower cargo floor and enough luggage capacity to accommodate seven carry-on suitcases even when all seven seats are occupied.

Other convenience features include dual wireless Qi2 smartphone chargers, three 100V AC power outlets rated at 1,500W, a partial-opening function for the sliding doors and an adjustable power tailgate.

The NissanConnect infotainment system now comes with Google built-in, offering access to Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play. Connected services also include remote vehicle status alerts, impact notifications with automatic image capture and a new "Mimamori Drive" feature that allows owners to monitor the driving activity of family members through a smartphone app.

Also Read : Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Which top-spec SUV offers more?

Driver assistance

For highway driving, the new Elgrand is equipped with Nissan's latest ProPILOT driver assistance technologies. Depending on the variant, buyers can access features including Traffic Jam Hands-Off Mode, Lane Change Support, ProPILOT Park with memory function and an Intelligent Around View Monitor with multiple camera perspectives.

Pricing

The all-new Nissan Elgrand is offered in Japan exclusively with the e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive system. Prices start at ₹39.8 lakh (converted from ¥6,897,000) for the X e-4ORCE and rise to ₹43.8 lakh (converted from ¥7,579,000) for the G e-4ORCE.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: